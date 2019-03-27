Global Dairy Processing Market Report 2019: Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 8.6 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application, Operation, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for dairy products, adoption of efficiency-enhancing technologies by dairy manufacturers, the launch of technologies for bringing automation in processes, and the abolition of milk quota in the European Union. The rising cost of power and energy required for the operation of processing equipment is a key restraint for the dairy processing equipment market.

By type, the evaporators & dryers segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The evaporators & dryers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as evaporators are used to separate the water content from milk to get a more stable product. The growing demand for infant formula has led to a proportionate increase in demand for milk powders. The preparation of milk powder requires the usage of dryers, which helps remove the moisture content in the milk. Spray dryers are atomizers that transform the liquid concentrate into many small droplets, which are then exposed to forced hot air. The water evaporates instantaneously, wherein droplets are transformed into powder particles. Long tube vertical evaporator, film evaporators with mechanically moving parts, and plate evaporators are predominantly used evaporators in the dairy industry.



Due to the increasing demand for enhanced shelf life of dairy products, the milk powder application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the dairy processing equipment market is segmented into processed milk, fresh dairy products, cheese, butter & buttermilk, milk powder, and protein ingredients. Milk powder has several advantages associated with it, such as long shelf life and the non-requirement of refrigeration. It faces an increased demand in the infant formula business. With the growing demand to achieve nutritional benefits of dairy across applications, the demand for dairy ingredients in infant formula applications is projected to increase in the near future. This factor is creating an opportunity for the equipment manufacturers to expand their portfolios for milk powder used in infant formula applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Key Countries

4.3 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Type & Region

4.4 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Developed vs. Developing Markets for Dairy Processing Equipment

4.6 North America: Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Operation & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Products

5.3.1.1.1 Growing Production of Milk Due to Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

5.3.1.2 Adoption of Efficiency-Enhancing Technologies By Dairy Product Manufacturers

5.3.1.2.1 Demand for Multi-Functional Dairy Equipment

5.3.1.3 Increasing Automation Offered By Technology Providers

5.3.1.4 Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Increasing Energy Cost

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Dairy Processors Demand After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

5.3.3.2 Support By the Government and Non-Government Bodies in Terms of Funding for Smes and Startups

5.3.3.3 Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications

5.3.3.3.1 Infant Formula

5.3.3.3.2 Energy & Sports Drinks

5.3.3.3.3 Fortified Products

5.3.3.4 Innovation: Carbonated Dairy-Based Beverages

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Capital Investment

5.3.4.2 Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Dairy Alternatives

5.3.4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Lactose-Intolerance & Allergies Leading to Reduced Dairy Consumption



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Inputs

6.2.3 Processing

6.2.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.2.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3 Supply Chain

6.3.1 Dairy Farmers

6.3.2 Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.3.3 Dairy Processors

6.3.4 Distributors

6.3.5 End Users

6.4 Pest Analysis

6.4.1 Political Factors

6.4.1.1 Regulatory Impact on Dairy Product Processing

6.4.1.1.1 Justice Law, Canada

6.4.1.1.2 EU Regulation on Milk and Milk Products

6.4.1.1.3 Usfda - US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide

6.4.2 Economic Factors

6.4.2.1 Developing Economies, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

6.4.2.2 Increase in Middle-Class Population

6.4.3 Social Factors

6.4.3.1 Increase in Milk & Dairy Products Consumption

6.4.3.2 Aging Population Growth

6.4.4 Technological Factors

6.4.4.1 Product Advancements and Latest Trends

6.4.4.2 Research & Development on Dairy Processing Equipment & Technology By Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.4.4.2.1 Non-Thermal Technologies

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.5.1.1 Significant Number of Players

6.5.1.2 Introduction of Specialized Products

6.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.2.1 Manufacturers Have A Diverse Product Portfolio Including Machines of Different Capabilities and Processing Techniques

6.5.2.2 Multiple Options for Buyers

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.3.1 Several Regional and Multi-National Raw Material Suppliers in the Market

6.5.3.2 Manufacturers Have Long-Term Contracts With Suppliers

6.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.4.1 Highly Specialized Operations

6.5.4.2 Evolution of New Equipment and Processes Can Substitute the Old One, But the High Capital Investment Can Hamper R&D

6.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.5.1 Presence of Established Market Players

6.5.5.2 Extensive R&D Required for Developing New Products

6.6 Patent Analysis



7 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pasteurizers

7.2.1 R&D is Increasing for the Utilization of Solar Energy for the Process of Pasteurization to Optimize Energy Cost

7.3 Homogenizers, Mixers, and Blenders

7.3.1 Full Stream Homogenization is Used for Uht Milk Used in the Production of Cultured Products

7.4 Separators

7.4.1 The Commonly Used Centrifugal Separators in the Dairy Industry are Paring Disc and Hermetic Separators

7.5 Evaporators & Dryers

7.5.1 The Dairy Processing Industry is Utilizing Closed-Loop Evaporators to Cut Down on the Cost Incurred During the Process

7.6 Membrane Filtration Equipment

7.6.1 The Dairy Industry Utilizes Membrane Filtration Techniques to Reduce the Presence of Bacteria in Milk

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Cheese Vats are Used in the Removal of Curd From Whey



8 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Processed Milk

8.2.1 The Increasing Food Safety Concerns Among Consumers are Leading to an Increase in the Demand for Processed Milk

8.3 Fresh Dairy Products

8.3.1 Flavored Yogurt is Gaining Popularity in the Middle Eastern Countries Due to the Benefits Associated With Gut Health

8.4 Butter & Buttermilk

8.4.1 The Growing Demand for Buttermilk in Innovative Flavors is Creating Momentum for the Processing Equipment Market

8.5 Cheese

8.5.1 The Demand for Cheese is Increased From the Emerging Economies of Asia Pacific, Thereby Fueling the Market for Cheese Processing Equipment

8.6 Milk Powder

8.6.1 Milk Powders are Finding Rising Application in Infant Formula

8.7 Protein Ingredients

8.7.1 Producers are Looking at Bringing to Market Cost-Effective and Palatable Whey-Based Products for Consumers



9 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automatic

9.2.1 Continuous Flow Pasteurizer Ensures Higher Daily Production

9.3 Semi-Automatic

9.3.1 Semi-Automatic Pasteurizing Systems Aid in Meeting the Dairy Requirements in Urban and Semi-Urban Areas



10 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

11.4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 GEA Group

12.2 SPX Flow

12.3 The Krones Group

12.4 Tetra Laval

12.5 Alfa Laval

12.6 JBT Corporation

12.7 IMA Group

12.8 IDMC Limited

12.9 Feldmeier

12.10 Scherjon

12.11 Coperion

12.12 Van Den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbztdp/global_dairy?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dairy-processing-market-report-2019-market-is-estimated-to-be-valued-at-usd-8-6-billion-in-2018-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-11-2-billion-by-2023--300818611.html

SOURCE Research and Markets