Global Dairy Enzymes Market Research Report 2018 Featuring DowDuPont, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes, Biocatalysts, Cargill, BENEO, and Kerry Group and SternEnzym

The global dairy enzymes market is expected to have a CAGR of about 7.18% during the forecast period 2016-2023

The major factors that are positively driving the dairy enzymes market includes the increasing consumption of dairy products, growing demand for low-lactose and lactose-free dairy products and environmental benefits associated with enzymes. However, restricted operational conditions and dairy allergies are negatively impacting towards the growth of dairy enzymes market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global dairy enzymes market by holding largest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2016-2023. Owning to the advanced food processing industry in the region North America is expected to be the dominating region.

Moreover, the presence of a large dairy industry also provides the dairy enzyme is also positively affecting the market across the North American region. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the dairy enzymes market during the forecast period due to growing food & beverage industry and dairy industries in the Asia pacific region.

Global dairy enzyme market report covers segmentation analysis of type and applications. Report further covers segments of ingredient segment that includes Lactase, Chymosin, Microbial Rennet, Lipase and Other. Microbial rennet accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Applications in Dairy enzymes are divided as Kefir, Yogurt, Cheese, Sour cream and others. Cheese accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players in the dairy enzyme market includes are DowDuPont (U.S.), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Biocatalysts (U.K.), Cargill (U.S.), BENEO (Germany), and Kerry Group (Ireland) and SternEnzym (Germany). These players are following various strategies such as acquisition, merger, expansion and new product launch in order to strengthen the position across the world.

