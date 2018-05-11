Global Cultured Meat Market, 2023 by Source, End Use and Region

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck), End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cultured meat market is projected to reach USD 15.5 Million by 2021 and by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as growing meat consumption, increasing interest of manufacturers in producing alternative protein, and growing number of investors including major food industry giants such as Cargill and Tyson Foods investing in cellular agriculture-based technology.

On the basis of source, the cultured meat market is segmented into poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest share, followed by pork, in 2022. Currently, cells cultured from poultry meat are preferred for making cultured meat due to consumer preference for chicken, its cost effectiveness, and simplified cell structure as compared to other sources such as beef.

On the basis of end use, cultured meat is expected to be preferred for the preparation of nuggets. The nuggets segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2022. Developed countries such as the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Spain are major consumers of nuggets as snacks and present a positive outlook for the cultured meat during the forecast period. Cultured meat is also expected to be used in making sausages, burgers, meatballs, and hot dogs. The growing demand for clean meat and positive attitude towards cultured meat by consumers in developed countries are some factors expected to the growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cultured Meat Market (Normal Scenario)

4.2 Cultured Meat Market, By Region (Normal Scenario)

4.3 Europe: Cultured Meat Market, By Source & Country (Normal Scenario)

4.4 Cultured Meat Market, By End Use & Region (Normal Scenario)

4.5 Cultured Meat Market Share: Key Countries (Normal Scenario)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Cellular Agriculture

5.2.1.3 Enhanced Food Safety

5.2.1.4 Investment By Key Industry Giants

5.2.1.5 Environmental Sustainability

5.2.1.6 Focus on Animal Welfare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.2.2.2 High Set Up Cost

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 High Per Capita Meat Consumption and Imports in Emerging Southeast Asian Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skepticism Among Consumers

5.2.4.2 Increased Demand for Plant-Based Protein

6 Cultured Meat Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Poultry

6.3 Pork

6.4 Beef

6.5 Duck

7 Cultured Meat Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nuggets

7.3 Burgers

7.4 Meatballs

7.5 Sausages

7.6 Hot Dogs

7.7 Other End Uses

8 Patent Analysis

9 Cultured Meat Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

11 Company Profiles

Mosameat

Memphis Meats

Supermeat

Just, Inc.

Integriculture Inc.

