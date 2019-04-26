Global Crab Market to Post a CAGR of Approx 5% by 2023 - Growth in Online Market Bodes Well for Sales

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crab Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crab market is projected to register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.

The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Crab meat contains substantial amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

In addition, crab has anti-inflammatory properties for reducing blood pressure and improving both bone health and mental health. Such rising awareness of the health benefits of crab will foster its consumption in the forthcoming years.

Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs

One of the growth drivers of the global crab market is the rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs. The consumption of crab is increasing with the growing awareness about health benefits of crab, which will drive the growth of the market.

Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global crab market is the overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs. Several governments across the world are banning fishing crabs temporarily to stop overfishing and depletion of stocks. This can severely impact the production and trade of crabs as well as increase the prices of crabs.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Bonamar

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

J.M. Clayton Seafood Company

Maine Lobster Now

Thai Union Group PCL

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

New product launches

Growth in online market

Clean labeling

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bonamar

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

J.M. Clayton Seafood Company

Maine Lobster Now

Thai Union Group PCL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t530j8

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crab-market-to-post-a-cagr-of-approx-5-by-2023---growth-in-online-market-bodes-well-for-sales-300839149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets