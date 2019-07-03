Global Corn Starch Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2024) with Profiles on Key Players: Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tate & Lyle, and Roquette

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking forward, the global corn starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. This study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant.

The study covers all the requisite aspects of the corn starch industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the corn starch industry in any manner.

The United States is currently the biggest producer of corn starch. The United States was followed by China and Europe. The top 5 players currently account for around one third of the total corn starch produced worldwide. Some of the key manufacturers of corn starch include Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tate & Lyle, Roquette etc.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global corn starch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global corn starch market on the basis of region?

What is the breakup of the global corn starch market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the global corn starch market on the basis of application?

What is the structure of the corn starch industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What should be the pricing mechanism of corn starch?

What will be the income and expenditures for a corn starch manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Corn Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Corn Starch Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Category

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.2 Manufacturing

6.9.3 Marketing

6.9.4 Distribution

6.9.5 Export

6.9.6 End-Use

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Native Starch

7.2 Modified Starch

7.3 Sweeteners



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food & Beverages

8.2 Animal Feed

8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

8.4 Textile

8.5 Paper & Corrugates

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 United States

9.2 China

9.3 European Union

9.4 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Corn Starch Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Cargill

15.2 Ingredion

15.3 ADM

15.4 Tate & Lyle

15.5 Roquette



