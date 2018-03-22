Global Confectionery Market 2018-2022 with Ferrero, Mars, Meiji, Mondelz International, Nestlé & The Hershey Co Dominating

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The market will earn a revenue of close to USD 233 billion by 2022.
This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the confectionery market by product such as Chocolate, Sugar confectionery, and gums.
The chocolate confectionery product segment will account for the major share of the confectionery market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand and consumption of chocolate confectionery will support the growth of the market in this industry segment.
Based on geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the chocolate confectionery market till the end of the predicted period, due to the growing demand for confectionery products. Manufacturers in this region also witness high sales owing to the rising number of new product launches with innovative flavors and attractive packaging.
