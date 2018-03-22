Global Confectionery Market 2018-2022 with Ferrero, Mars, Meiji, Mondelz International, Nestlé & The Hershey Co Dominating

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Confectionery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will earn a revenue of close to USD 233 billion by 2022.

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the confectionery market by product such as Chocolate, Sugar confectionery, and gums.

The chocolate confectionery product segment will account for the major share of the confectionery market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand and consumption of chocolate confectionery will support the growth of the market in this industry segment.

Based on geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the chocolate confectionery market till the end of the predicted period, due to the growing demand for confectionery products. Manufacturers in this region also witness high sales owing to the rising number of new product launches with innovative flavors and attractive packaging.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global confectionery market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global confectionery market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global confectionery market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global confectionery market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global confectionery market?

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Confectionery market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Confectionery market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Confectionery market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing influence of promotional activities and social media marketing

Rising prominence of online retailing

Increasing trend of premiumization

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

Ferrero

Mars

Meiji Holdings

Mondelz International

Nestlé

The Hershey Co

