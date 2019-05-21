Global Confectioneries Markets, 2024: Focus on Gum, Sugar Confectionery & Chocolate - Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Confectioneries in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Sugar Confectionery (Sweetmeats, Boiled Sweets, Caramels & Toffees, Mint Sweets, Lozenges, & Other Sugar Confectionery),
- Chocolate Confectionery (Bars/Blocks/Slabs, Boxed/Assorted, & Other Chocolate Confectionery)
- Gums Confectionery
The report profiles 439 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cloetta Fazer AB (Sweden)
- Ferrero SpA (Italy)
- Lindt & Sprngli (Switzerland)
- Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)
- Mars, Inc. (USA)
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery (USA)
- Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
- Cadbury (UK)
- Nestl SA (Switzerland)
- Orkla ASA (Norway)
- Perfetti Van Melle SpA (Italy)
- The Hershey Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Confectionery - A Vibrant Industry
Outlook
Developing Countries Lead Growth
Analysis by Segment
Sugar Confectionery
Chocolate Confectionery
Gums
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Manufacturers Engage in Low Calorie Options and Greater Transparency
Organic'- A Growing Fad
Reformulation - in Sync with Healthy Eating Trends
Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Wave of Innovation
Investments in Processing Technology Brace up
Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal
Pricing Pressures Impact Confectionery Business
Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
Sugar Substitutes Improve Penetration
Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Licensing Strengthens Profits
Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity
Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on Rise
Global Brand Strategies and Multi-Domestic Approaches Drive Sales
3. COMPETITION
Competitive Scenario
Chocolate Confectionery
Gums Market: Highly Concentrated and Fiercely Competitive
Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
4. CHOCOLATE CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Innovations Veer the Sensual Side of Chocolates
Citrus Flavors Surge in Popularity
Fun Flavors Emerge
Nuts-Based Chocolates Remain Popular
Rare Fruits Gain Usage in Chocolates
Infusing Cereals into Chocolate
Chocolate with Floral Notes
Dessert as Raw Materials
Vegetable-Based Chocolates - A Unique Combination
Race for Melt resistance Chocolate Continues
Chocolate Sampling - A New Fad
Chocolate Personalization and Customization Helps Reach out the Adventurous
Gourmet Chocolates - A Niche and Attractive Market
Health Claims Continue to Drive Dark Chocolates
Increasing Demand for Premium Chocolates in the Travel-Retail Segment
Miniature Versions Find Greater Appeal
Companies Adopt the Choco-holistic' Approach
Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling
5. GUMS - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Evolving Role as a Functional Product
Gum Companies Offer a Plethora of Interesting Flavors
3D-Printed Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms
Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients
Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products
Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales
Change in Consumer Preference towards Breath-Freshening Gum
Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing
Nutraceutical Gum: A Potential Opportunity
Functionality Surges Sugarless Gum Sales
Bubble Gums - Set for Rejuvenation
Fierce Competition Keeps Prices Down
Biodegradable Gums - The Next investment avenue
Companies Capitalize on the High-Impulse Attribute
6. SUGAR CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Innovation and Positioning Strategies Upstage the Sugar Sector
Consumers Turn to Exotic Flavors
Portion Control Formats - A Key Trend
Manufacturers Roll Out Candies in New Flavors
Lollipops Get Creative
7. KEY INDUSTRY DRIVERS/MARKET RESTRAINTS
Lifestyles, Eating Habits and Demographic Profiles
Consumer Demographics - A Key Growth Determinant
Kids - An Important Demographic Market
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
Rise in Disposable Incomes to Drive Gains
Product Innovation, Package Innovation and Branding
Competition from Snack Foods and Other Impulse Buys
Seasonality
National Attitudes Affect Confectionery Consumption
8. ISSUES IMPACTING CONFECTIONERY INDUSTRY
Cocoa Bean Markets - Highly Volatile
Threat of Pests and Diseases
Differentiation of Edible Oils
EPA's Air Quality Standards
Food Allergen Risk Management
9. RAW MATERIAL OVERVIEW
Pricing Pressures Hit the Cocoa Industry
Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change
Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production
Sugar - Industry Characterized by Significant Distortion
Dried Fruits & Nuts
Hazelnut Prices
10. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sugar Confectionery
Sweetmeats
Boiled Sweets
Caramel and Toffees
Mint
Lozenges
Other Sugar Confectionery
Categorization by Manufacturing Method
Chocolate Confectionery
Bars/Blocks/Slabs
Boxed/Assorted
Other Chocolate Confectionery
Categorization by Content, Texture and Method of Preparation
Solid Chocolates and Tablets
Solid with Inclusions or Countlines
Enrobed or Molded with Bakery Product Center or Alfajores
Enrobed or Molded with Candy, Nuts or Fruit Center
Panned
Assortments and Others
Bagged Selflines/Softlines
Gum Confectionery
Chewing Gum
Bubble Gum
Categorization based on Sugar Content
Sugarized Gum
Sugar-Free Gum
Sugar-Free: Walking the Fine Line
Functional Gum
Other Confectionery
Other Key Candy/Confectionery Types
Interactive Confectionery
Novelties
11. MANUFACTURE OF CONFECTIONERY
Non-Chocolate Candy Manufacture
The Making of Chocolate
Chocolate Production
Leading Producers of Chocolate
Types of Chocolates
Dark Sweet Chocolate
Milk Chocolate
White Chocolate
Chocolate Confections: High Quality Vs Mass-Market Chocolates
Taking the Bloom Off Chocolate
Basic Vs Premium Segments
Sugar and Chocolate: A Comparison
12. CONFECTIONERY - A HISTORICAL RETROSPECTIVE
History of Candy
Chocolate Through the Years
13. PACKAGING
Innovation - Riding Theme in Packaging
Flexible Pouch Gain Popularity
Environmental Concerns Impact Confectionery Packaging
Preference for Thinner Packaging and Other Materials
Sustainable Green Packaging Grabs Attention
Convenient Packaging Formats - A Game Changer
Use of Metallized Films
Packaging of Non-chocolate Candy
14. DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING MIX
Distribution Channels
Companies Adopt Multichannel Strategy to Expand Reach
Broadening of Distribution Channels: Need of the Hour
Online Confectionery Sales Post Gains
Cross Purchase Behavior - A Challenge
Special Displays are the Top Performers
Key Outlets for Gums
Promotional Expenditure Soars High
15. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Mahbir Premium Introduces Dark Chocolate Infused with Premium Indian Saffron.
Nestl Introduces Les Recettes De L'Atelier Dark and Milk Chocolate Blocks
Sanders Candy Introduces Chocolate with Michigan Cherries
Doisy & Dam Launches Snaps Chocolate Range
Cadbury Chocolate Bar Containing Oreo Biscuits
KC Confectionery Launches New Automated Bubble Gum Lines
Nestl Introduces KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby
Tic Tac Launches Rolls out New Sugar Free Gum
Eveready Rolls out Jollies Fruit Chew
The Hershey Introduces Triple Chocolate
Godiva Launches Gold Discovery Collection
The Hershey Company Launches Hershey's Gold Bars
FlavaNaturals to Introduce FlavaBar Chocolate Bars
Free From Fellows Introduces Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free, and Gelatin-Free Candies
Mars Wrigley Relaunches Caffeinated Gum
Mars Wrigley Unveils New Products at NACS 2017
Love Cocoa Brand Introduces Avocado Chocolate Bars
New Mentos Gum Packs Featuring VELCRO Brand Closure Unveiled
Nestl India Introduces KIT KAT Dessert Delight
Askinosie Chocolate Rolls out Zamora Bar
Pecan Deluxe Candy Introduces Bubble Gum Popping Candy
Orkla Introduces Laban Gummies Brand in India
Ferrero Group to Introduce Kinder Joy in the US
The Lovely Candy Introduces Honey Gummy Bears
Wrigley Rolls out Skittles Sweet Heat and Starburst Sweet Heat Candies
Mars Introduces New Products under M&M's, Skittles, Twix and Dove Brands
Cadbury Relaunches Tiffin Bars
Guittard Chocolate Company Enters the UK Market
PRAN Confectionery Introduces Cricket Gum
Cadbury Introduces Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate in Australia
Vivra Chocolate Introduces Curry Cashew and Peanut Butter Pretzel
Nestl Introduces Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles and Rowntree's Randoms
Mars Rolls out Maltesers Malt Balls
Harison Premium Chocolate Introduces Goldline Chocolate Range
Cadbury Introduces New Chocolate Bars, Oreo Peanut Butter bar and the Oreo Mint
Wrigley Unveils Soft Chew Format for Orbit White
16. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Virc LLC Sets up New Gummy Factory in Texas
Cloetta to Close Candyking Business in Poland
The Ferrero Group to Acquire Nestl's US Confectionary Business
Meiji to Expand Production Capacity of Health-Oriented Chocolate
Robern Menz Acquires the Violet Crumble Chocolate from Nestle
Valeo Foods to acquire the Confectionery Business of Raisio plc
NextWorld Evergreen Acquires Alter Eco
The Ferrero Group Acquires Ferrara Candy Company
The Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-operative Sets up Chocolate Manufacturing Facility
Bhler Holding Acquires The Haas
Orchard Valley Foods Merges with Candeco
Barry Callebaut Signs Agreement to Acquire Ingredients Division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
Cloetta Divests Italian Operations
WILMAR International Acquires Stake in Aalst Chocolate
French Broad Chocolates Expands Production Capacity
BBX Capital Acquires It's Sugar
Mars Norge Terminates Distribution Agreement with Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Norge
Affinity Beverage Acquires Undone Chocolate
Innovative Bites Acquires Hancocks Cash & Carry
Highlander Partners Forms Bettera Brands
Lotte Invests in New Melting Gum Sticks
The CEMOI Group Acquires Chris Candies Company
Ferrero International to Acquire Fannie May Confections Brands
Cloetta to Acquire Candyking Holding
Garrett Brands to Acquire Frango Chocolates
Barry Callebaut Acquires Chocolate Production Facility in Belgium
17. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
18. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 439 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 483)
- The United States (67)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (324)
- France (41)
- Germany (46)
- The United Kingdom (46)
- Italy (48)
- Spain (23)
- Rest of Europe (120)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (62)
- Middle East (11)
- Latin America (7)
- Africa (4)
