Global Confectioneries Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Focus on Sugar, Chocolate & Gums Confectionery

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Confectioneries in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Sugar Confectionery (Sweetmeats, Boiled Sweets, Caramels & Toffees, Mint Sweets, Lozenges, & Other Sugar Confectionery),

Chocolate Confectionery (Bars/Blocks/Slabs, Boxed/Assorted, & Other Chocolate Confectionery)

Gums Confectionery

The report profiles 439 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Cloetta Fazer AB (Sweden)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Lindt & Sprngli (Switzerland)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Inc. (USA)

Mars Wrigley Confectionery (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Cadbury (UK)

Nestl SA (Switzerland)

Orkla ASA (Norway)

Perfetti Van Melle SpA (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Confectionery - A Vibrant Industry

Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Growth

Analysis by Segment

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Gums

2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Manufacturers Engage in Low Calorie Options and Greater Transparency

Organic'- A Growing Fad

Reformulation - in Sync with Healthy Eating Trends

Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Wave of Innovation

Investments in Processing Technology Brace up

Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal

Pricing Pressures Impact Confectionery Business

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar Substitutes Improve Penetration

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Licensing Strengthens Profits

Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity

Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on Rise

Global Brand Strategies and Multi-Domestic Approaches Drive Sales

3. COMPETITION

Competitive Scenario

Chocolate Confectionery

Gums Market: Highly Concentrated and Fiercely Competitive

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

4. CHOCOLATE CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Innovations Veer the Sensual Side of Chocolates

Citrus Flavors Surge in Popularity

Fun Flavors Emerge

Nuts-Based Chocolates Remain Popular

Rare Fruits Gain Usage in Chocolates

Infusing Cereals into Chocolate

Chocolate with Floral Notes

Dessert as Raw Materials

Vegetable-Based Chocolates - A Unique Combination

Race for Melt resistance Chocolate Continues

Chocolate Sampling - A New Fad

Chocolate Personalization and Customization Helps Reach out the Adventurous

Gourmet Chocolates - A Niche and Attractive Market

Health Claims Continue to Drive Dark Chocolates

Increasing Demand for Premium Chocolates in the Travel-Retail Segment

Miniature Versions Find Greater Appeal

Companies Adopt the Choco-holistic' Approach

Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling

5. GUMS - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Evolving Role as a Functional Product

Gum Companies Offer a Plethora of Interesting Flavors

3D-Printed Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms

Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products

Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales

Change in Consumer Preference towards Breath-Freshening Gum

Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing

Nutraceutical Gum: A Potential Opportunity

Functionality Surges Sugarless Gum Sales

Bubble Gums - Set for Rejuvenation

Fierce Competition Keeps Prices Down

Biodegradable Gums - The Next investment avenue

Companies Capitalize on the High-Impulse Attribute

6. SUGAR CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Innovation and Positioning Strategies Upstage the Sugar Sector

Consumers Turn to Exotic Flavors

Portion Control Formats - A Key Trend

Manufacturers Roll Out Candies in New Flavors

Lollipops Get Creative

7. KEY INDUSTRY DRIVERS/MARKET RESTRAINTS

Lifestyles, Eating Habits and Demographic Profiles

Consumer Demographics - A Key Growth Determinant

Kids - An Important Demographic Market

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

Rise in Disposable Incomes to Drive Gains

Product Innovation, Package Innovation and Branding

Competition from Snack Foods and Other Impulse Buys

Seasonality

National Attitudes Affect Confectionery Consumption

8. ISSUES IMPACTING CONFECTIONERY INDUSTRY

Cocoa Bean Markets - Highly Volatile

Threat of Pests and Diseases

Differentiation of Edible Oils

EPA's Air Quality Standards

Food Allergen Risk Management

9. RAW MATERIAL OVERVIEW

Pricing Pressures Hit the Cocoa Industry

Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change

Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production

Sugar - Industry Characterized by Significant Distortion

Dried Fruits & Nuts

Hazelnut Prices

10. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sugar Confectionery

Sweetmeats

Boiled Sweets

Caramel and Toffees

Mint

Lozenges

Other Sugar Confectionery

Categorization by Manufacturing Method

Chocolate Confectionery

Bars/Blocks/Slabs

Boxed/Assorted

Other Chocolate Confectionery

Categorization by Content, Texture and Method of Preparation

Solid Chocolates and Tablets

Solid with Inclusions or Countlines

Enrobed or Molded with Bakery Product Center or Alfajores

Enrobed or Molded with Candy, Nuts or Fruit Center

Panned

Assortments and Others

Bagged Selflines/Softlines

Gum Confectionery

Chewing Gum

Bubble Gum

Categorization based on Sugar Content

Sugarized Gum

Sugar-Free Gum

Sugar-Free: Walking the Fine Line

Functional Gum

Other Confectionery

Other Key Candy/Confectionery Types

Interactive Confectionery

Novelties

11. MANUFACTURE OF CONFECTIONERY

Non-Chocolate Candy Manufacture

The Making of Chocolate

Chocolate Production

Leading Producers of Chocolate

Types of Chocolates

Dark Sweet Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Chocolate Confections: High Quality Vs Mass-Market Chocolates

Taking the Bloom Off Chocolate

Basic Vs Premium Segments

Sugar and Chocolate: A Comparison

12. CONFECTIONERY - A HISTORICAL RETROSPECTIVE

History of Candy

Chocolate Through the Years

13. PACKAGING

Innovation - Riding Theme in Packaging

Flexible Pouch Gain Popularity

Environmental Concerns Impact Confectionery Packaging

Preference for Thinner Packaging and Other Materials

Sustainable Green Packaging Grabs Attention

Convenient Packaging Formats - A Game Changer

Use of Metallized Films

Packaging of Non-chocolate Candy

14. DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING MIX

Distribution Channels

Companies Adopt Multichannel Strategy to Expand Reach

Broadening of Distribution Channels: Need of the Hour

Online Confectionery Sales Post Gains

Cross Purchase Behavior - A Challenge

Special Displays are the Top Performers

Key Outlets for Gums

Promotional Expenditure Soars High

15. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Mahbir Premium Introduces Dark Chocolate Infused with Premium Indian Saffron.

Nestl Introduces Les Recettes De L'Atelier Dark and Milk Chocolate Blocks

Sanders Candy Introduces Chocolate with Michigan Cherries

Doisy & Dam Launches Snaps Chocolate Range

Cadbury Chocolate Bar Containing Oreo Biscuits

KC Confectionery Launches New Automated Bubble Gum Lines

Nestl Introduces KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby

Tic Tac Launches Rolls out New Sugar Free Gum

Eveready Rolls out Jollies Fruit Chew

The Hershey Introduces Triple Chocolate

Godiva Launches Gold Discovery Collection

The Hershey Company Launches Hershey's Gold Bars

FlavaNaturals to Introduce FlavaBar Chocolate Bars

Free From Fellows Introduces Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free, and Gelatin-Free Candies

Mars Wrigley Relaunches Caffeinated Gum

Mars Wrigley Unveils New Products at NACS 2017

Love Cocoa Brand Introduces Avocado Chocolate Bars

New Mentos Gum Packs Featuring VELCRO Brand Closure Unveiled

Nestl India Introduces KIT KAT Dessert Delight

Askinosie Chocolate Rolls out Zamora Bar

Pecan Deluxe Candy Introduces Bubble Gum Popping Candy

Orkla Introduces Laban Gummies Brand in India

Ferrero Group to Introduce Kinder Joy in the US

The Lovely Candy Introduces Honey Gummy Bears

Wrigley Rolls out Skittles Sweet Heat and Starburst Sweet Heat Candies

Mars Introduces New Products under M&M's, Skittles, Twix and Dove Brands

Cadbury Relaunches Tiffin Bars

Guittard Chocolate Company Enters the UK Market

PRAN Confectionery Introduces Cricket Gum

Cadbury Introduces Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate in Australia

Vivra Chocolate Introduces Curry Cashew and Peanut Butter Pretzel

Nestl Introduces Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles and Rowntree's Randoms

Mars Rolls out Maltesers Malt Balls

Harison Premium Chocolate Introduces Goldline Chocolate Range

Cadbury Introduces New Chocolate Bars, Oreo Peanut Butter bar and the Oreo Mint

Wrigley Unveils Soft Chew Format for Orbit White

16. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Virc LLC Sets up New Gummy Factory in Texas

Cloetta to Close Candyking Business in Poland

The Ferrero Group to Acquire Nestl's US Confectionary Business

Meiji to Expand Production Capacity of Health-Oriented Chocolate

Robern Menz Acquires the Violet Crumble Chocolate from Nestle

Valeo Foods to acquire the Confectionery Business of Raisio plc

NextWorld Evergreen Acquires Alter Eco

The Ferrero Group Acquires Ferrara Candy Company

The Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-operative Sets up Chocolate Manufacturing Facility

Bhler Holding Acquires The Haas

Orchard Valley Foods Merges with Candeco

Barry Callebaut Signs Agreement to Acquire Ingredients Division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Cloetta Divests Italian Operations

WILMAR International Acquires Stake in Aalst Chocolate

French Broad Chocolates Expands Production Capacity

BBX Capital Acquires It's Sugar

Mars Norge Terminates Distribution Agreement with Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Norge

Affinity Beverage Acquires Undone Chocolate

Innovative Bites Acquires Hancocks Cash & Carry

Highlander Partners Forms Bettera Brands

Lotte Invests in New Melting Gum Sticks

The CEMOI Group Acquires Chris Candies Company

Ferrero International to Acquire Fannie May Confections Brands

Cloetta to Acquire Candyking Holding

Garrett Brands to Acquire Frango Chocolates

Barry Callebaut Acquires Chocolate Production Facility in Belgium

17. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

18. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 439 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 483)

The United States (67)

Canada (3)

Japan (5)

Europe (324)

France (41)



Germany (46)



The United Kingdom (46)



Italy (48)



Spain (23)



Rest of Europe (120)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (62)

Middle East (11)

Latin America (7)

Africa (4)

