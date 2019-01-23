Global Confectioneries Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Confectioneries in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Sugar Confectionery (Sweetmeats, Boiled Sweets, Caramels & Toffees, Mint Sweets, Lozenges, & Other Sugar Confectionery), Chocolate Confectionery (Bars/Blocks/Slabs, Boxed/Assorted, & Other Chocolate Confectionery), and Gums Confectionery.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 439 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Cloetta Fazer

- Ferrero SpA

- Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli

- Lotte Confectionery

- Mars, Inc.

- Meiji Co., Ltd.

CONFECTIONERIES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Sugar Confectionery

Sweetmeats

Boiled Sweets

Caramel and Toffees

Mint Sweets

Lozenges

Other Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Bars/Blocks/Slabs

Boxed/Assorted

Other Chocolate Confectionery

Gum Confectionery

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Confectionery - A Vibrant Industry

Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Growth

Analysis by Segment

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Gums

2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Manufacturers Engage in Low Calorie Options and Greater Transparency

€˜Organic- A Growing Fad

Reformulation - in Sync with Healthy Eating Trends

Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Wave of Innovation

Investments in Processing Technology Brace up

Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal

Pricing Pressures Impact Confectionery Business

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar Substitutes Improve Penetration

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Licensing Strengthens Profits

Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity

Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on Rise

Global Brand Strategies and Multi-Domestic Approaches Drive Sales

3. COMPETITION

Competitive Scenario

Table 1: Leading players in Global Confectionery Market (2017): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chocolate Confectionery

Table 2: Leading players in Global Chocolate Confectionery Market (2017): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gums Market: Highly Concentrated and Fiercely Competitive

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Gums Market (2017E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

4. CHOCOLATE CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Innovations Veer the Sensual Side of Chocolates

Citrus Flavors Surge in Popularity

Fun Flavors Emerge

Nuts-Based Chocolates Remain Popular

Rare Fruits Gain Usage in Chocolates

Infusing Cereals into Chocolate

Chocolate with Floral Notes

Dessert as Raw Materials

Vegetable-Based Chocolates - A Unique Combination

Race for Melt resistance Chocolate Continues

Chocolate Sampling - A New Fad

Chocolate Personalization and Customization Helps Reach out the Adventurous

Gourmet Chocolates - A Niche and Attractive Market

Health Claims Continue to Drive Dark Chocolates

Increasing Demand for Premium Chocolates in the Travel-Retail Segment

Miniature Versions Find Greater Appeal

Companies Adopt the Choco-€˜holistic Approach

Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling

5. GUMS - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Evolving Role as a Functional Product

Gum Companies Offer a Plethora of Interesting Flavors

Table 4: Global Gums Market by Type of Flavor (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bubble Gum, Cinnamon, Fruit, Mint, Sour, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D-Printed Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms

Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products

Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales

Change in Consumer Preference towards Breath-Freshening Gum

Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing

Nutraceutical Gum: A Potential Opportunity

Functionality Surges Sugarless Gum Sales

Bubble Gums - Set for Rejuvenation

Fierce Competition Keeps Prices Down

Biodegradable Gums - The Next investment avenue

Companies Capitalize on the High-Impulse Attribute

6. SUGAR CONFECTIONERY - NOTEWORTHY TRENDS

Innovation and Positioning Strategies Upstage the Sugar Sector

Consumers Turn to Exotic Flavors

Portion Control Formats - A Key Trend

Manufacturers Roll Out Candies in New Flavors

Lollipops Get Creative

7. KEY INDUSTRY DRIVERS/MARKET RESTRAINTS

Lifestyles, Eating Habits and Demographic Profiles

Consumer Demographics - A Key Growth Determinant

Table 5: World Population by Age Group (2010-2030): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-

Years, and Above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Kids - An Important Demographic Market

Table 6: Population of Children in the Age Group of 0-

Years as a Percentage of Total Population by Region/Country (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Population of Children Under 15 Years by Country (in %): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

Rise in Disposable Incomes to Drive Gains

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovation, Package Innovation and Branding

Competition from Snack Foods and Other Impulse Buys

Seasonality

National Attitudes Affect Confectionery Consumption

8. ISSUES IMPACTING CONFECTIONERY INDUSTRY

Cocoa Bean Markets - Highly Volatile

Threat of Pests and Diseases

Differentiation of Edible Oils

EPAs Air Quality Standards

Food Allergen Risk Management

9. RAW MATERIAL OVERVIEW

Pricing Pressures Hit the Cocoa Industry

Table 9: Global Cocoa Prices (2012 to 2018) (in US$/tonne) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change

Table 10: World Cocoa Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production

Sugar - Industry Characterized by Significant Distortion

Table 11: Global Sugar Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Sugar Prices (2010-2017) (in US$/tonne) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dried Fruits & Nuts

Hazelnut Prices

Table 13: Global Hazelnut Production (2008-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Hazelnut Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Leading Exporters of Hazelnuts (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Export Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sugar Confectionery

Sweetmeats

Boiled Sweets

Caramel and Toffees

Mint

Lozenges

Other Sugar Confectionery

Categorization by Manufacturing Method

Chocolate Confectionery

Bars/Blocks/Slabs

Boxed/Assorted

Other Chocolate Confectionery

Categorization by Content, Texture and Method of Preparation

Solid Chocolates and Tablets

Solid with Inclusions or Countlines

Enrobed or Molded with Bakery Product Center or Alfajores

Enrobed or Molded with Candy, Nuts or Fruit Center

Panned

Assortments and Others

Bagged Selflines/Softlines

Gum Confectionery

Chewing Gum

Bubble Gum

Categorization based on Sugar Content

Sugarized Gum

Sugar-Free Gum

Sugar-Free: Walking the Fine Line

Functional Gum

Other Confectionery

Other Key Candy/Confectionery Types

Interactive Confectionery

Novelties

11. MANUFACTURE OF CONFECTIONERY

Non-Chocolate Candy Manufacture

The Making of Chocolate

Chocolate Production

Leading Producers of Chocolate

Types of Chocolates

Dark Sweet Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Chocolate Confections: High Quality Vs Mass-Market Chocolates

Taking the Bloom Off Chocolate

Basic Vs Premium Segments

Sugar and Chocolate: A Comparison

12. CONFECTIONERY - A HISTORICAL RETROSPECTIVE

History of Candy

Chocolate Through the Years

13. PACKAGING

Innovation - Riding Theme in Packaging

Flexible Pouch Gain Popularity

Environmental Concerns Impact Confectionery Packaging

Preference for Thinner Packaging and Other Materials

Sustainable Green Packaging Grabs Attention

Convenient Packaging Formats - A Game Changer

Use of Metallized Films

Packaging of Non-chocolate Candy

14. DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING MIX

Distribution Channels

Companies Adopt Multichannel Strategy to Expand Reach

Broadening of Distribution Channels: Need of the Hour

Online Confectionery Sales Post Gains

Cross Purchase Behavior - A Challenge

Special Displays are the Top Performers

Key Outlets for Gums

Promotional Expenditure Soars High

17. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Cloetta Fazer AB (Sweden)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli (Switzerland)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Inc. (USA)

Mars Wrigley Confectionery (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Cadbury (UK)

Nestl SA (Switzerland)

Orkla ASA (Norway)

Perfetti Van Melle SpA (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

