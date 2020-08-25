Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market to 2025 Featuring ADM, Brookside Agra, Cargill, Danish Agro, DSM Nutritional Products, Evonik Industries, General Mills and Merck Animal Health Co
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for compound feed from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation, and in volume as million metric tons (MMT).
The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. It also examines the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for compound feed and current trends within the industry.
The report includes:
- An in-depth analysis of the global market for compound animal feeds and feed additives
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020-2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of the major growth factors, underlying opportunities and challenges, technological advancements, and regulatory updates that can shape and influence the future marketplace
- Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia
- Information on the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved that could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the global economy as well as the compound animal feed additives market
- Industry insights from an expert, who's a long-time manufacturer and distributor of all-natural products for animal feeds, reflecting on their special products in the animal feed industry, how coronavirus has impacted their company, and what kind of trends could be expected in the future
- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the supply/demand in animal feed and dietary supplements marketplace owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances
- Market share analysis of the leading animal feed companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key competitive landscape and recent developments
- Profile description of some prominent manufacturers/suppliers of animal feed and feed additives. Major players including ADM Alliance Nutrition (ADM) Inc., Brookside Agra, Cargill Inc., Danish Agro, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Evonik Industries AG, General Mills Inc., and Merck Animal Health Co.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- COVID-19 Impact on the Global Economy
- Global Economic Forecast
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Intended Audience
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Regional Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Introduction to Compound Feed
- Overview
- Why Balanced Feed?
- Definitions
- Compound Feed
- Concentrated Feed
- Feed Nutrients
- Natural Feed
- Artificial Feed
- Supplemental Aquaculture Feed
- Medicated Feed
- Regulatory Aspects
- Responsibility of Importers
- Responsibility of Manufacturers
- Role of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF)
- Role of the Food and Agricultural Material Inspection Centre (FAMIC)
Chapter 4 Global Market for Compound Feed
- Global Market Overview
- Global Market in Terms of Value
- Global Market in Terms of Volume
- Global Market by Source of Compound Feed in Terms of Value
- Global Market by Source of Compound Feed in Terms of Volume
- Global Market by Type of Ingredient in Terms of Value
- Global Market by Type of Ingredient in Terms of Volume
- Global Market for Compound Feed by Form in Terms of Value
- Global Market for Compound Feed by Form in Terms of Volume
- Global Market by Type of Livestock in Terms of Value
- Global Market by Type of Livestock in Terms of Volume
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source of Compound Feed
- Global Market for Compound Feed by Source
- Global Market for Plant-Based Compound Feed
- Global Market for Animal-Based Compound Feed
- Global Market for Other Sources of Compound Feed
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Ingredient
- Global Market for Compound Feed by Type of Ingredient
- Global Market for Cereal Ingredients for Compound Feed
- Global Market for Cakes and Meals for Compound Feed
- Global Market for Milling By-products for Compound Feed
- Global Market for Supplements for Compound Feed
- Global Market for Other Types of Ingredients for Compound Feed
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Compound Feed
- Global Market for Compound Feed by Form
- Global Market for Compound Feed in Mash Form
- Global Market for Compound Feed in Pellet Form
- Global Market for Compound Feed in Crumble Form
- Global Market for Other Forms of Compound Feed by Region in Terms of Value
- Global Market for Other Forms of Compound Feed by Region in Terms of Volume
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type of Livestock
- Global Market for Compound Feedstock by Type of Livestock
- Global Market for Compound Feed for Ruminants
- Global Market for Compound Feed for Swine
- Global Market for Compound Feed for Poultry
- Global Market for Compound Feed for Aquaculture
- Global Market for Compound Feed for Other Types of Livestock
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Codex Alimentarius Commission
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Compound Feed Manufacturers
- Market Shares of Livestock Feed Manufacturers/Suppliers
- Market Shares of Pet Food Manufacturers/Suppliers
- Market Shares of Manufacturers/Suppliers of Other Types of Compound Feed
- Market Shares of Manufacturers/Suppliers of Feed Additives
- Industry Insights from an Expert
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- AB Agri Ltd.
- Adisseo France S.A.S
- ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.
- Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S.
- Azelis Holding SA
- BASF Corp.
- Bluestar Adisseo Co.
- Brookside Agra
- Cargill
- Carr's Milling Ind PLC
- Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- CHS Inc.
- Danish Agro
- DSM Nutritional Products AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- ForFarmers N.V.
- General Mills Inc.
- Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.
- Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.
- Kraftfutter-Meyer GmbH & Co. Kilograms
- Lee Feed Mill Public Co. Ltd.
- Malindo Feedmill Tbk Pt.
- Merck Animal Health Co.
- New Hope Group Co. Ltd.
- Nutreco Espa Kingdom
- NWF Group PLC
- PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia
- Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
- Quality Liquid Feeds
- Rumenco Ltd.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Volac International Ltd.
- Westway Feed Products LLC
