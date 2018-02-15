Global Commercial Hot Dog Equipment Market 2017-2021 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.53%

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Hot Dog Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global commercial hot dog equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the influx of equipment with better features. Many vendors, with an aim to provide better solutions to end-users, have started focusing on offering products with improved features a fact that may drive the demand for commercial hot dog equipment during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing focus on product design. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in their product designs, so that their commercial hot dog appliances have compact dimensions, can be cleaned easily, and have high efficiency. During the forecast period, such focus by vendors will better cater to the needs of end-users and consequently drive demand prospects. For instance, The Vollrath Company's Cayenne Hot Dog Roller Grills have a compact design and a removable drip pan that ensures easy cleaning. APW Wyott's model X*PERT Series HotRod Roller Grill is designed with the Tru-Turn coating, which is 30% thicker than the non-stick coatings of other models. Further, it is designed with polytetrafluoroethylene seals at the edge of the rollers, which restrict grease to enter the motors and chains. Such designs also ensure easy cleaning of the equipment.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the risk of hot dogs' quality degradation due to carbon buildup in equipment. Due to the continuous operations throughout the day, carbon gets accumulated in commercial hot dog appliances. If the carbon accumulation is not cleaned properly, it may affect the quality of hot dogs produced, and can potentially restrict the equipment from functioning properly. Carbon buildup leads to uneven temperature distribution to hot dogs, and in some cases, leads to overheating, which may damage the equipment and lead to overcooking of the hot dogs. In addition, the coating on roller grills may get scratches over time because of regular use. Contact with metal utensils, steel wool (used for cleaning) and abrasives can also damage the coatings.

Key Vendors

APW Wyott

Benchmark USA

Nemco Food Equipment

Star Manufacturing

The Vollrath Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Admiral Craft Equipment

Antunes

Avantco Equipment

Crown Verity

Deuster

Equipex

Great Northern Popcorn

Globe Food Equipment

Gold Medal Products

Restaurant Equippers

Roband Australia

Roller Grill International

Rollover

Semak Australia

Sirman

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

