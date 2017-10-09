NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Commercial Food Dehydrator

Food dehydrators remove moisture from food items without cooking them. They use a heating element to provide uniform warm temperatures. Food dehydrators are equipped with a fan to draw heat across the trays where the food items are kept. Commercial food dehydrators offer health benefits and cost savings to foodservice establishments. By dehydrating food items, they preserve the nutrients contained in the food items, which include healthy vitamins and enzymes.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136821

Technavio's analysts forecast the global commercial food dehydrator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial food dehydrator market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Commercial Food Dehydrator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Excalibur Dehydrator

• LEM Products

• TribestLife

• TSM Products

• Weston Brands

Other prominent vendors

• Avantco Equipment

• BioChef

• Buffalo

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• Omcan

• Omega

• STX International

• Waring

Market driver

• Focus on retaining food flavor without using additives

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growing adoption of residential grade food dehydrators by small foodservice establishments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing preference for commercial food dehydrators with more number of shelves

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

