Global Comfort & Uncertainty Trends Report 2018

The report "TrendSights Overview: Comfort & Uncertainty", covers what the mega-trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the mega-trend is heading next and how long it will last.

Comfort & Uncertainty refers to the demand for more authentic and engaging brand-consumer experiences that foster consumer trust and loyalty. Amid health concerns, this mega-trend also captures consumers drawing comfort from healthy, simple, and natural products. The onus is on producers to align with health agendas and maximize brand transparency in order to capitalize on the Comfort & Uncertainty mega-trend.

As consumers become more aware of their health and well-being, greater importance is placed on the inclusion of specific ingredients and health claims that align to different dietary needs. This has resulted in consumers seeking out products with transparent and natural formulations, therefore appearing more healthy. Globalization and global economic activity continues to make the lives of consumers increasingly more strenuous and challenging. This is certainly true among working professionals who struggle with time- and stress-related anxieties. The demand for simple positioning is high, including formulation and information.

54% of the global consumers pay a very high/high amount of attention to the ingredients used in food and drink products. Two thirds of consumers globally are most likely to purchase a product developed for their lifestyle. 61% of global consumers like to stick to grocery products and brands that they know and trust.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Sectors Generations Regions The Future Appendix

