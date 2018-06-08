Global Cold Storage and Tippmann Innovation Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Refrigerated Facility In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Cold Storage along with Tippmann Innovation (Ti) of Fort Wayne, IN are proud to announce the opening of Global Cold Storage, a modern, 100,000+ sq. ft. facility in Columbus, Ohio. The completion of the state-of-the-art freezer/refrigerated warehouse is a welcome addition to DCS owners who's 100-year old family business lost one of their facilities to a tragic fire in the summer of 2016.

Within the first few hours of the fire, Ti's, Rob Adams, contacted DCS see how Ti could help. Ti experts worked with DCS to design a facility that would quickly help them get back to serving their customers.

For 4 generations, Dick Cold Storage has been committed to safe and efficient cold storage and distribution to clients in a 550-mile radius of Ohio. Global Cold Storage's 150,000 sq. ft. facility includes 15,000 pallet positions, 7 multi-temp storage rooms, swing rooms, and quick freeze plus technologies that allow DCS to serve a diverse clientele. The site's proximity to the Columbus area interstate infrastructure and Norfolk Southern Railway makes it an attractive cold storage option for companies all over the United States and allows DCS to serve customers in over half of the country.

Ti experts' decades of designing and building cold storage warehouses gave them the ability to strategically plan for DCS's current cold storage needs, while incorporating designs and technologies that allow for future growth. The new facility's 50 ft. clear height and mult-temp. storage rooms make it the company's most innovative warehouse to date. The project is expected to add to the city's economy by adding 30 new full-time positions.

"We were surprised at how quickly the team at Ti was able to meet with us after the fire. Their combined expertise and experience allowed us to immediately begin making plans to replace our warehouse. The upgraded technologies in the new facility allow us to have a peace of mind about the future growth and safety of our warehouse." DCS's Don Dick

"It was a pleasure working with Don and Dan Dick. We are grateful that they entrusted such an important project to our team after the tragedy of losing their previous facility." Ti's Rob Adams

About Tippmann Innovation: Ti is an award winning specialty, industrial cold storage builder that develops buildings around a business plan, ensuring that an investment becomes a profit center. Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business, and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti innovations include the Patented QF+ in-rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2™ spacer system that creates the fastest system available. Ti has offices in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida and operates internationally.

For more information on this project, visit: https://www.ticold.com/dick-cold-storage/

