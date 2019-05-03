Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2019-2023: Rapid Premiumization in Chocolate Confectionery will Foster the Market Growth
The chocolate confectionery market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.
The rapid premiumization in chocolate confectionery will foster the market growth in the upcoming years. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching innovative products with a premium appeal to tap into the huge potential offered by premium chocolate confectioneries. Premium chocolates often differ from standard and economy chocolates in terms of packaging, ingredients, brand appeal, and point of purchase. As a result, the rapid premiumization of confectionery chocolates in the US and the UK will drive the demand in the upcoming years.
Market Overview
Rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries
One of the growth drivers of the global chocolate confectionery market is the rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries. The increasing product launches featuring organic, gluten-free, vegan, and functional chocolates is indicative of the growth of the vendors operating in the global chocolate confectionery market.
Fluctuating prices of raw materials
One of the challenges in the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. High fluctuations in raw material prices hamper the production volume of the major players and adversely affect their profit margins.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on introducing innovative packaging to make their products more appealing and increase their shelf life. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Packaging innovations in global chocolate confectionery market
- Increasing emphasis on crafted chocolate confectionery
- Expansions and promotions by vendors through various strategies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
- Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates
- Mondelez International
- Nestle
- The Hershey Company
PART 14: APPENDIX
