Global Catering Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

The "Catering Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report

Global Catering Services Market to Reach $609 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catering Services estimated at US$494.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $133.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Catering Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$133.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ARAMARK Corporation

Compass Group PLC

DO & CO AG

Elior Group

Gategroup

Newrest Group Services SAS

