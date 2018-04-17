Global Cassava Starch Market 2018-2023 Featuring TCS Tapioca, Eiamehang Tapioca, Sunrise International, PT Buda Starch & Sweetener & Sharp SPAC Tapioca

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cassava Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cassava starch market reached a volume of around 6.7 Million Tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 2.2% during 2010-2017.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of end-use and major regions. Cassava starch currently has its largest use in making sweeteners which accounts for more than one-third of its total consumption. Sweeteners is followed by MSG/Lysine, food industries, paper industries, modified starch, sago pearl and textile. Geographically, Asia-Pacific represents the world's largest producer of cassava starch accounting for the majority of the total global production. Asia-Pacific is followed by Latin America.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cassava starch processing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the cassava starch market and provides an in-depth analysis of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

The following are the key questions answered by this report:

How has the cassava starch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key end uses of cassava starch?

What are the price trends of cassava starch?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the cassava starch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the cassava starch industry?

What is the structure of the cassava starch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the cassava starch industry?

What are the profit margins in the cassava starch industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cassava starch manufacturing plant?

How is cassava starch manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cassava starch plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cassava starch?

What are the transportation requirements for cassava starch?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cassava starch plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cassava starch plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cassava Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use

5.5 Market Forecast

6 Global Starch Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

6.5 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6 Market Forecast

7 Global Cassava Starch Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Price Trends

7.4 Market Breakup by Region

7.5 Market Breakup by End Use

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.7.1 Strengths

7.7.2 Weaknesses

7.7.3 Opportunities

7.7.4 Threats

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.9.4 Degree of Competition

7.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Cassava Starch Market: Performance of Key Regions

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 Latin America

8.3 Others

9 Cassava Starch Market: Market by End Use

9.1 Sweeteners

9.2 MSG/Lysine

9.3 Food Industries

9.4 Paper Industries

9.5 Modified Starch

9.6 Sago Pearl

9.7 Textile

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Cassava Starch Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 TCS Tapioca

15.2 Eiamehang Tapioca

15.3 Sunrise International

15.4 PT Buda Starch & Sweetener

15.5 Sharp SPAC Tapioca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7rz6g/global_cassava?w=5

