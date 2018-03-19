Global Carrageenan Market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global carrageenan market based on its applications in various sectors such as food and beverages, personal care, and others. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356560

Technavio's market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022.

Segmentation by application and analysis of the carrageenan market

•Food and beverages

•Personal care

The carrageenan seaweed extract market is witnessing growth in the food and beverages segment due to the rising application of carrageenan to regulate the water content in meat products. They are also used to provide the desired texture to confectionary products, water-based desserts, and fruit preparation and stabilize ice creams. This will have a positive impact on the market's growth for the next four years.

Segmentation by geography and analysis of the carrageenan market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA

In terms of geography, EMEA contributed the majority of share toward the carrageenan market during 2017. The growing adoption of carrageenan in Ireland will drive the growth prospects for the carrageenan seaweed extract market in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

•What are the key factors driving the global carrageenan market?

•What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global carrageenan market?

•What are the challenges to market growth?

•Who are the key vendors in the global carrageenan market?

•What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global carrageenan market?

•What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

•What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global carrageenan market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356560

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carrageenan-market-will-grow-at-a-cagr-of-close-to-8-by-2022-300616048.html

SOURCE Reportlinker