Global Caramel Chocolate Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The global caramel chocolate market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2011-2018

Caramel chocolate is made by covering caramel and nougat in milk chocolate along with a number of other ingredients such as nuts, fruits and white chocolate. Caramel chocolate represents one of the widely-consumed chocolates worldwide.

The demand for caramel chocolate has been growing as a result of various factors. On account of increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle, there has been an augmented demand for premium products. Nowadays, consumers are willing to pay higher for products which offer better quality and flavour. Another major trend is the rising health consciousness among consumers which has led to an increase in the demand for caramel chocolates containing lesser amounts of fat and sugar. In view of this, manufacturers are offering healthier options in smaller portion-size to consumers who want to monitor their calorie intake.

Owing to these factors, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 6.1 Billion by 2024.

