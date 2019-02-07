Global Caps & Closures Market to 2026 - Increased Consumption of Processed Foods & Beverages, Innovation in Packaging, Increasing Demand from the End-User Industries
The "Caps & Closures - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Caps & Closures market accounted for $52.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $96.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovation in packaging, increasing demand from the end-user industries are some of the factors which pushed the market towards growth. However, Caps & Closures has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling, as well as growing demand for the substitutes such as blister.
Caps and closures are plastic packaging on top of bottles, jars, tubes, cans, and so on. Caps and closures are of different types such as screw top, crown cap, snap on, friction fit, tamper evident, and dispersing. Caps and closures find a broad range of application in numerous industries such as beverages, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The material used to manufacture caps and closures must possess excellent balance of stiffness and toughness along with good chemical resistance. Generally, caps and closures of lightweight and high toughness are preferred in the market.
By raw material, plastic segment is witnessing major market share due to the shift in container mix generally favoring plastic over metal and glass. Plastic containers and closures offer a number of advantages, including lighter weight, reduced losses due to breakage, and a wider range of design options and metal screw caps continue to grow in the wine market.
Based on end user, beverage segment is witnessing largest growth because of the increasing consumption of beverages and innovative packaging solutions are expected to drive the market. The shifting demand of consumers from carbonated soft drinks to bottled drinks is expected to fuel the demand for caps and closures in this segment. The urbanized population is shifting toward healthy and safe packaged food and emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil have changed their buying patterns by purchasing more packaged foods owing to the increasing disposable incomes.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market with majority of its demand impending from packaging applications. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing investments and growing end user industries for caps & closures market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Caps & Closures Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Metal Caps & Closures
5.2.1 Peel-Off Foils
5.2.2 Can Ends
5.2.3 Crown Caps
5.2.4 Plastic Screw Closures
5.2.5 Screw & Metal Lug Caps
5.2.6 Other Metal Caps & Closures
5.3 Plastic Caps & Closures
5.3.1 Dispensing Caps
5.3.1.1 Trigger Closures
5.3.1.2 Flip Top Closures
5.3.1.3 Disc-Top Closures
5.3.2 Plastic Lotion Pumps
5.3.3 Screw Caps
5.3.4 Plastic Aerosol Sprays
5.3.5 Plastic Screw Closures
5.3.6 Liquid Carton Closures
5.3.7 Other Plastic Caps & Closures
5.3.7.1 Overcaps
5.3.7.2 Child-Resistant Closures (CRC)
5.3.7.3 Tamper Evident Closures
5.4 Other Caps & Closures
5.4.1 Glass Stoppers
5.4.2 Rubber & Elastomer Stoppers
5.4.3 Corks
5.4.4 Metal Crowns
5.4.5 Metal Screw Closures
6 Global Caps & Closures Market, By Raw Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metal
6.2.1 Stainless Steel
6.2.2 Aluminium
6.3 Plastic
6.3.1 Polyethylene
6.3.2 PVC
6.3.3 Polypropylene
6.3.4 Other Plastics
6.4 Other Raw Materials
6.4.1 Rubber & Elastomers
6.4.2 Glass
6.4.3 Wood
6.4.4 Paperboard
6.4.5 Paper
7 Global Caps & Closures Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Cosmetic & Toiletry
7.4 Food
7.5 Automotive
7.6 Pharmaceutical
7.7 Beverage
7.7.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
7.7.1.1 Carbonated Soft Drinks
7.7.1.2 Bottled Water
7.7.1.3 Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages
7.7.2 Alcoholic Beverages
7.7.2.1 Wine
7.7.2.2 Beer
7.7.2.3 Other Alcoholic Beverages
7.8 Other End Users
8 Global Caps & Closures Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 RPC Group
10.2 Crown Holdings
10.3 Amcor
10.4 Rexam
10.5 Silgan Holdings
10.6 Berry Global
10.7 AptarGroup Inc.
10.8 Guala Closures Group
10.9 BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG
10.10 Blackhawk Molding Co Inc
10.11 Ball Corporation
10.12 Pact Group Holdings
10.13 Global Closure Systems,
10.14 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
10.15 Oricon Enterprises Ltd.
10.16 Pact Group Holdings
10.17 Agropur Cooprative
10.18 Closure Systems International
