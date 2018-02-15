Global Burritos Market 2017-2021 - Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5.64%

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Burritos Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global burritos market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is extensive marketing activities and campaigns. A recent trend influencing the growth of the global burritos market is the increase in the promotional and marketing initiatives of the vendors of packaged burritos as well as burrito chains. Most consumer good marketers are now implementing social media campaigns for their product promotions or new product launches.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of Latin American cuisines. The popularity of Mexican food across the US is increasing and the Hispanic population base is growing in the country, which create new opportunities for the global burritos market. The number of consumers who prefer Mexican foods is growing rapidly in the US. Also, the growing demand for foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors is driving the growth of Mexican food items like burritos. Major restaurant chains in the US such as Yum! Brands (Taco Bell), Chipotle Mexican Grill, and others, which control a significant portion of the market's share, sell mainstream Mexican food. In addition, the increase in the number of Western and fast-food service restaurants in developing countries will also support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. A major challenge for almost all the types of foodservice outlets is the fluctuation in the prices of food commodities and raw materials. Also, in 2015, the prices of meat and vegetables surged to 3%-5% compared to 2014. The sudden spike in the prices of food commodities due to irregular climate and El Nio affected the profit margins of many restaurants across the globe. Such fluctuations in prices often create problems in production; thereby, causing demand and supply gap in the market. Foodservice outlets need to increase their budget to ensure that the hygiene standards are kept high during cooking and the quality of food is consistent. Health-conscious customers opt for affordable good-quality foods.

Key Vendors

Amy's Kitchen

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ruiz Foods

Yum! Brands

Other Prominent Vendors

Camino Real Kitchens

Del Taco

Tavistock Freebirds

JACK IN THE BOX

Ramona's Food Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers and Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/st9m46/global_burritos?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-burritos-market-2017-2021---forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-564-300599558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets