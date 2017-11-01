Global Brie Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Brie 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This is a report on the Brie Cheese markets in the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. Proteus Insight is a marketing research consultancy that focuses on the global dairy industry.

The report includes:

Information on supply and usage in 130 markets across the regions

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value, 2011-2017F

Manufacturer supply (2016 only)

Volume Channel distribution split into retail, food service and industrial applications 2016 only

Local production versus imports at country and regional level for 2016 only

The year series is 2011-2017F with forecasts to 2022.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klgrh8/global_brie_2017

