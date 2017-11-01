DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Brie 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This is a report on the Brie Cheese markets in the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. Proteus Insight is a marketing research consultancy that focuses on the global dairy industry.
The report includes:
The year series is 2011-2017F with forecasts to 2022.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klgrh8/global_brie_2017
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-brie-market-2017-2022-300547592.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
The controversial sandwich is once again making a triumphant return
Its alcohol content is so potent that some states simply won’t allow it to be sold
Regardless of style, every runner can benefit from a few simple guidelines