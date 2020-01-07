The Global Bread Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bread Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bread Market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.43% during 2019-2024.



Key Highlights

There has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread with ethnic breads and greater varieties of whole-meal breads, like oats, bran, seeds, etc. Baked goods, such as bread and biscuits, continue to enjoy the status as household staples, and their sales are driven by the fact that they constitute an essential diet of the time poor consumers.

The bread manufacturers are leveraging the acceptance of regional bread specialties to create value-added products, in order to diversify their assortments. Fortified, clean label, and organic bread are the preferred bread categories across the world, with the rise in health conscious consumers.

Market Trends



Rising Demand for Functional & Clean Label Food Products



The demand for functional ingredients in bakery products is rising, owing to their nutritional benefits. Bread, being a staple food that constitutes major part of daily diet, has catered to more functional demand. New low-carb, high-fiber, multigrain, and fortified bread that appeal to health-conscious consumers has triggered the market growth.



In addition to functional health benefits, incorporating natural ingredients, such as natural preservatives, antioxidants, and enzymes in bread are on the rise. Companies are targeting to replace shortenings and fat with Omega-9, Omega-3, which improve the fatty acid profile and support performance. Cholesterol reduction, weight management, high protein, and sugar control are the key consumer trends.



Europe Holds the Major Share in the Global Bread Market



Europe holds the largest share in the global bread market, by volume. Organic, natural, and health claims on bread are the key trends in the region. Increased aging population that is seeking for healthier bakery products has supported the market growth. Rising consumer preference for value-added, ethnic, fresh, and artisanal bread is the primary factor driving the sales.



Asia-Pacific is also witnessing a significant growth in bread market as consumers in Asia and the Middle East have an increasing appetite for indulgence. Asia-Pacific has the highest pastry sales globally and accounts for the majority of global growth within pastries. The rise of Western-style bakeries, which have been increasing their presence across the region is helping to drive the growth in pastries.



Competitive Landscape



The global bread market is highly fragmented, with large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Companies are focusing on new product launches, with healthier ingredients/organic claim as their key marketing strategy. Increased private label brands are posing tough competition to the existing players.



Some of the major players in the bread market are Dan Cake, Barilla Group, Grupo Bimbo, SAB de CV, Associated British Foods PLC, Almarai, Campbells' Soup Company, and Premier Foods Group Limited, among others.



