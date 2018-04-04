DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bio Vanillin Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio vanillin market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bio Vanillin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Bio vanillin is extensively used as a flavoring agent in various applications such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Bio vanillin is preferred over synthetic vanillin as it is a safer and healthier alternative compared to synthetic vanillin. It has been used as the finest component in personal care and medicines products and perfumes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of artificial food ingredients.One trend affecting this market is the surge in the demand from the confectionery industry. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost of bio vanillin compared to synthetic vanillin.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Advanced Biotech

Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group

Evolva

Lesaffre

Solvay

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity for application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Surge in the demand from the confectionery industry

A greener method of vanillin production using a catalyst

Growing prominence of organic food additives

Increase in disposable income among middle class

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

