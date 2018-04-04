DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bio Vanillin Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio vanillin market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Bio Vanillin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Bio vanillin is extensively used as a flavoring agent in various applications such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Bio vanillin is preferred over synthetic vanillin as it is a safer and healthier alternative compared to synthetic vanillin. It has been used as the finest component in personal care and medicines products and perfumes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of artificial food ingredients.One trend affecting this market is the surge in the demand from the confectionery industry. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the high cost of bio vanillin compared to synthetic vanillin.
