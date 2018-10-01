Global Banana Flour Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are adwell Industries, Medtronic, Natus Medical, NIHON KOHDEN & NuVasive
The "Global Banana Flour Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Banana Flour Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Banana Flour Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in production of unripe bananas. Owing to excess banana production, large volumes of bananas are wasted annually. One trend affecting this market is the popularity of paleo diet. Paleo movement has been emerging in the recent times, which is associated with low incidence of diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and other heart problems.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the regional economic slowdown. Economic growth is unstable in European countries such as Greece, Poland, and Ukraine.
Key vendors:
- adwell Industries
- Medtronic
- Natus Medical
- NIHON KOHDEN
- NuVasive
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food
- Beverages
- Animal feed
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Banana flour market in the US
- Banana flour market in Brazil
- Banana flour market in the UK
- Banana flour market in Australia
- Banana flour market in Germany
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of banana flour in baking industry
- Rising health awareness
- Popularity of Paleo diet
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpr2cr/global_banana?w=5
