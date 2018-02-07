Global Baking Mixes (Bakery & Cereals) Market - Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

NEW YORK, Fev. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04794768

Summary

Global Baking Mixes (Bakery & Cereals) Market - Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Baking Mixes market of Global covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

These are the packaged mix of ingredients (typically sold in packets or tubs) to which liquid, eggs or other ingredients are added to produce baked goods like bread, brownie, dessert, cake, muffin, pancake, biscuits etc.

"Baking Mixes market in Global registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.30% during the period 2011 to 2016 with a sales value of USD 10,421.22 Million in 2016, an increase of 1.20% over 2015. The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Baking Mixes and its variants Bread Mixes, Brownie Mixes, Cake Mixes, Dessert Mixes, Muffin Mixes, Other Baking Mixes, Pancake Mixes, Rolls/Biscuit Mixes.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2013 to 2016, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global's Baking Mixes (Bakery & Cereals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

- Overall Baking Mixes (Bakery & Cereals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2021.

- Value terms for the top brands.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2013-2016.

Reasons to buy

- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Baking Mixes (Bakery & Cereals) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04794768

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baking-mixes-bakery--cereals-market---outlook-to-2021-market-size-growth-and-forecast-analytics-300595104.html

SOURCE Reportlinker