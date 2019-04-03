Global Bakery Products Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits, and Other Bakery Products.



Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments: Bread, and Cakes/Pastries. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BAKERY PRODUCTS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Bread

Breakfast Cereals

Cakes & Pastries

Savory Biscuits

Sweet Biscuits

Plain Biscuits

Filled/Coated Biscuits

Other Bakery Products

Muffins

Bagels/Bialys

Pretzels

Doughnuts and Croissants





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer

Market Snapshots

Trends and Drivers Summarized

Trans-Fat Free

Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients

Rising Indulgent Consumption

Increasing Number of In-Store Bakeries

Snacks for Breakfast

Rise of the Hybrids

Experimentation with Flavors

Increasing Health-Consciousness

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Growth of Premium Artisanal Bakery Products

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

The Rise of the Vegetarianism

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes

Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat

Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration

Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Table 1: Global Bakery Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, the US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Developed Regions Account for Significant Share of World Bakery Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Premium-Price and Indulgence: A Major Trend in Affluent Markets

Proliferation of Multinationals in Emerging Markets Boosts Value Sales

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Table 3: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Bakery Products by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Per Capita Consumption (Value) of Biscuits by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market

Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads

Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads

Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive

In-Store Bakery Breads Soar in Popularity Due to Minimal Ingredient List

â€œFreshly Bakedâ€: A Desirable Attribute

Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant

High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market

Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits

Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits

A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands

Foxâ€™s Chocolatey Biscuit Bars

Go Ahead! Cookie Bites

McVitieâ€™s Nibbles

Nature Valley Protein

Trio Bar

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment

Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products

Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods

Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market

Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products

Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda

Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients

Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa

Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods

Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products

Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time

Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential

Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration

Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products

Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption

Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations

Elite SL10

SEALUTION Peel Polymers and ELITE AT Polyethylene Resins

Vector Re-sealable Matrix Fastener

Sealed Compartment Packaging

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Bread

History

Categories of Bread

Bread Types

Breakfast Cereals

Cakes & Pastries

Cakes

Pastry

Top 10 Pastry Flavors Worldwide: Ranked by Popularity

Sweet Biscuits

Plain Biscuits

Filled/Coated Biscuits

Cookies

Types of Cookies

Savory Biscuits

Other Bakery Products

Muffins

Bagels/Bialys

Pretzels

Doughnuts and Croissants





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Bakery Products Marketplace: Intensely Competitive & Fragmented

Leading Bakery Products Companies Worldwide

Grupo Bimbo: The Global Leader

Table 11: Leading Players in the Global Bakery Products Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Mondelez International, Yamazaki, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Leading Players in the Global Bread Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Leading Players in the Global Cakes Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Leading Players in the Global Pastries Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Yamazaki, Artisanal Bakeries, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Leading Players in the Global Cookies Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Grupo Bimbo, Mondelez, Yildiz, Artisanal Bakeries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Leading Players in the Global Crackers Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Campbell, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg, Mondelez, Artisanal Bakeries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Classification of Bakery Companies

Key Competitive Traits

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Vendors Prioritize M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals involving Bakery Products Vendors (2016-2019)

Manufacturers Join Health & Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Dietary Trends to Support New Product Development

Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity

The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Development of International Brands

Co-Branding

Age-Specific Brands

Packaging

Brand Localization

Brand Licensing

Distribution Landscape

Distribution Trends

New Retail Structures Arises from the Changing Shopping Behavior

Supply Changes Driven by Development of In-store Bakeries

Key Trade Barriers

Infrastructure

Raw Material Supply

Price Pressure

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

La Brea Bakery (USA)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Allied Bakeries (UK)

George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia)

BAB Systems, Inc. (USA)

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Bakers Delight (Australia)

Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni (Italy)

BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore)

Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)

Campbell Soup Company (USA)

Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia)

Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)

Dunkin' Donuts (USA)

Finsbury Food Group (UK)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)

Tasty Baking Company (USA)

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)

Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA)

Canada Bread Company Limited (Canada)

Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany)

Hostess Brands Inc. (USA)

Hovis Ltd. (UK)

JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg)

Brueggerâ€™s Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA)

Kellogg Company (USA)

LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake (Denmark)

Lieken AG (Germany)

McDonald's Corporation (USA)

McKee Foods Corporation (USA)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

NestlÃ© SA (Switzerland)

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Savor Street Foods (USA)

Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)

The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)

Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey)

pladis (UK)

5.2 Product Launches

Grupo Bimbo Presents Bimbo DonutsÂ® Line of Soft Donuts

Kellogg'sÂ® Debuts New Special KÂ® Protein Honey Almond Ancient Grains Cereal

Kellogg Unveils HI! Happy Insideâ„¢ 3-in-1 Cereal

McDonaldâ€™s USA Streamlines Classic Burgers Portfolio with New Ingredient Changes

Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Unveils New 2018 Fall-Inspired Menu

Dunkinâ€™ Donuts to Launch Signature Donuts with Best Selling NestlÃ© Chocolates

pladis Introduces Go Ahead! Nutty Crunch and Go Ahead! Fruit & Nut

plaids Introduces New Halloween-Themed Cakes

plaids to Launch Jaffa Cakes Nibbles

Allied Bakeriesâ€™ Kingsmill Unveils Kingsmill 50/50 Vitamin Boost

Barilla Rolls Out Mulino Bianco Bakery Range

ARNOTTâ€™S Biscuits Introduces New Range of Biscuit-Inspired Cakes

Breadtalk Unveils Limited-Edition Range of Japanese-Inspired Buns & Cakes

Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Introduces Made-in-Vermont Cream Cheese Lineup

Oatmega Launches Grass-Fed Whey Protein Cookies

Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Blueberry Pancake Variety

The Kellogg Co. Develops Moeâ€™s Breakfast Bowls

Popeyes Introduces Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp

Modern Food Re-launches Iconic Bread Brand

Greyston Bakery Unveils Harvest Cookie

CafÃ© Valley Bakery Debuts Dr Pepperâ„¢ Cake

Hostess Brands Launches Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes and Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes

Tastykake Unveils Birthday Kake Mini Donuts

Grupo Bimbo Launch Bimbo Little Adventures in the UK

Voortman Bakery Unveils Voortman Cookies

Puratos UK Introduces Three Innovative Baking Mixes

Bobâ€™s Red Mill Debuts Grain-and Gluten-Free Products

Einstein Noah Launches Boosted Bagels

Pepperidge Farm Unveils Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookie

La Brea Bakery Unveils La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps

Nature's Own LifeÂ® Launches Six Varieties of Bread

Ace Bakery Introduces Baguette Bagel

Emmyâ€™s Organics Launches Peanut Butter Cookies

Daveâ€™s Killer Bread Launches Breakfast Line

Flower Foods Unveils Mrs. Freshleyâ€™s Cake Crisps

Mondelez International Introduces Ritz Crisp & Thins

Klosterman Baking Develops Organic Bread Varieties

pladis India Unveils McVitieâ€™s Cream Biscuits

Hostess Unveils Hostess Bake Shop

Finsbury Food Group Introduces Mary Berry Cakes

Greyston Bakery Unveils grab-and-go Cookies

Rudi's Organic BakeryÂ® Introduces Organic Bread Line

Artisan Biscuits Introduces Millerâ€™sÂ® Toast

Bimbo Bakeries Unveils Chocolate Party Cakes

Ozery Bakery Launches Muesli Morning Rounds

Canyon Bakehouse Unveils Heritage Style Bread Loaves

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Acquires Bakery Du Jour

Flowers Foods Acquires Canyon Bakehouse

Mondelez International Snaps Up Tateâ€™s Bake Shop

Campbell Soup Acquires Snyderâ€™s-Lance

Tyson Foods to Divest Sara LeeÂ® Frozen Bakery and Vanâ€™sÂ® Businesses to Kohlberg & Company

Tyson Foods to Divest TNT Crust Business to Peak Rock Capital

Grupo Bimbo Snaps Up Mankattan Group of China

Hostess Brands Acquires Big TexasÂ® and CloverhillÂ® Brands from ARYZTA

McDonaldâ€™s Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Chicago

LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Launches its Third Bakery in Poland

Mondelez International Makes Further Investments in its Polish Facility

Mondelez International Inaugurates New Factory in Bahrain

Grupo Bimbo Premiers New Production Lines at San Fernando Plant

NestlÃ© Inaugurates New US Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

Bakers Delight Teams Up with Monash University for Bread Innovations

Siro and Cerealto to Merge

Dunkinâ€™ Donuts Unveils New Branding

Dunkinâ€™ Donuts Establishes Next Generation Concept Store in Quincy

Dunkinâ€™ to Invest $100 Million towards Business Expansion

BAB Systems Opens Newest Big Apple Bagels Store in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Britannia and Chipita Agree to Establish Britchip Foods Joint Venture

Einstein Noah Restaurant Announces Closure of 30 Brueggerâ€™s Bagels Bakeries

LEAF Secures Non-GMO Certification for Hydrox Cookie

CÃ©rÃ©lia Group Purchases English Bay Batter Inc.

JAB Holdings Acquires Panera Bread

Azulis Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Grain dâ€™Or Gel

Canada Bread Buys Stonemill Bakehouse Ltd.

Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panattiere

LantmÃ¤nnen Unibake Acquires Anderson Bakery

Pacific Equity Partners Buys Allied Mills

J & J Snack Foods Purchases Hill & Valley Inc.





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Value Analytics

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Bread by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Savory Biscuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics for Total Bakery Products, Bread, and Cakes/ Pastries

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Bread by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Bread by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Cakes/ Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

A Prime Consumer of Bakery Products

Health Consciousness & Increasing Demand for Specialty and Gourmet Products Drive Demand

Healthy Foods: A Mega Trend in the US Bakery Market

Millennials Continue to Remain the Most Important Consumer Group

Growing Prominence of â€˜Free-Fromâ€™ Bakery Goods Benefit Market Expansion

Adoption of Gluten-Free Bakery Products Going Strong

Growing Health Consciousness Spurs Demand for Mini-Portion Sizes

Product Reformulations Gain Momentum

Innovative Product Offerings Boosts Market Prospects

Fondants

Chocolate Accents

Hispanic Flair

Pies

Mini Wedding Cakes

Ã‰clairs

Individual Tarts and Printed Chocolates

Ancient Grains Enjoy Growing Usage in Bakery Products

Breads: The Largest Bakery Product Category

White Bread Lose to Multi-Grain and Whole-Grain Breads

Wheat Bread Market Driven by Rising Consumer Preference for Healthy Food

Key Challenges for the Matured Bread Market

Key Market Opportunities

Convenience Plays a Key Demand Driver for Sandwich Bread

Premium Breads Drive Value Growth

Artisan Breads Experience Expansion in Demand

Growing Hispanic Population: A Boon for the Bread Market

Gluten-Free Offerings Improved to Offer Added Taste

Breakfast Cereals Market Grow at a Sluggish Pace

Prepared Cakes and Pies Offer Huge Growth Potential

Cookies Continue be an Ever-Green Bakery Product

Busy Lifestyles & Preference for Convenience Foods Spur Frozen Products Sales

Packaged Sweet Baked Goods Rise in Demand

Innovative Packaging Formats Assists Popularization of Brands

Competitive Scenario

Grupo Bimbo Dominates the Bakery Products Market

Table 47: Leading Commercial Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Leading Fresh Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Leading Premium Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Leading Mainstream Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Leading Breakfast Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Leading Buns & Rolls Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Leading Packaged Bread Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Campbell Soup, Flowers Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Leading Cold Breakfast Cereal Companies & Brands in the US (2016): Percentage Share of Revenue for Cheerios (General Mills), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (General Mills), Frosted Flakes (Kellogg), Honey Bunches of Oats (Post), Honey Nut Cheerios (General Mills), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Leading Hot Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Quaker Oats, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Cereal Brands in the US: A Snapshot

Table 56: Leading Sweet Baked Goods Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Leading Frozen Bagel and Bialys Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pinnacle Foods, Post Holdings, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Leading Commercial Cake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Flowers Foods, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Refrigerated Cake (No Snack/Coffee Cakes) Market in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Leading Refrigerated Cheesecake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for The Fathers Table, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Leading Pastry/Danish/Coffee Cake Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aryzta, Flowers Foods, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, McKee Foods, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Muffins Market in the US by Category (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Share for 4-Count, 1-Count/Bulk, Mini, 6-Count, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Leading Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aryzta, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Leading English Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Grupo Bimbo, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Leading Refrigerated English Muffins Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bays English Muffin Corp., Grupo Bimbo, Post Holdings Inc., Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Leading Doughnut Vendors in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, Krispy Kreme, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)

Table 67: Leading Cupcake & Brownie Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Leading Cookie Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kellogg, McKee Foods, Mondelez International, Pepperidge Farm, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Leading Cookie Brands in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nabisco Oreo, Nabisco Chips Ahoy, Nabisco Belvita, Little Debbie, Nabisco Oreo Double Stuff, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Leading Fresh Roll, Bun & Croissant Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campbell Soup, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, Kings Hawaiian Bakery, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Leading Frozen Baked Bread/Roll/ Biscuit Companies in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Mills, Pepperidge Farm, T. Marzetti Co., Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?

Cakes & Biscuits Market: Intensely Competitive

FDA Rule to Ban Trans-Fats: Implications

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

Key Retail Distribution Channels for Bakery Goods

Supermarkets Face Challenging Times

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 72: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 75: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: US Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: US 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Canadian Bakery Products Market: Witnessing Slow but Steady Growth

Manufacturers Offer Innovative Products in Response to the Healthy Food Trend

Competition: Leading Bread Companies in Canada

Table 78: Leading Bread Companies in Canada (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canada Bread, Weston, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 79: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 82: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Canadian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Highly Competitive and Mature Market

Launch of New Products in Response to Increasing Health Consciousness Sustain Market Demand

Factors Driving Bakery Products Market in Japan

Convenience

Changing Household Composition

Changing Dietary Habits

Demand for Fresh Products

Health Consciousness

Greater Exposure to International Food Habits

Focus on Children

Competition: Brand Loyalty Remains a Major Factor

Sales Channels for Bread in Japan

Table 85: Japanese Bread Market by Sales Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakeries, Convenience Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 86: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Japanese Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 89: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Japanese Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: The Largest Bakery Products Market Worldwide Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum

Varying Consumer Preference and Consumption Patterns across Regional Countries

Table 92: Bakery Products Market in Europe by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Fresh, Pre-Packaged Long-Life, and Pre-Packed Home-Baking (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Bakery Products Market in Europe by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Artisan Bakeries, Bakery Chains, Catering, Modern Retailers, and Other Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Demand for Bake-Off Goods Drive Market Growth for Frozen Bakery Products

Europe Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Packaged Bread

Healthy Eating Comes To The Fore

Government Backed Campaigns Support Demand for Breakfast Cereals

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 94: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: European 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 100: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: European Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: European 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/ Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: European Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: European 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Range and Quality of Bread and Pastries Spur Market Demand

Artisanal Bakeries Witness Tough Market Conditions

Demand Grows for Pre-Packaged Bread in France

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 106: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: French Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: French 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 109: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: French Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: French 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Germany: The Largest Bakery Products Market in Europe

Dominant Producer of Bread & Cookies in Europe

Artisanal Breads Dominate Bread Sales in Germany

Table 112: German Bread Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Artisanal Breads, Industrial Breads and In-Store Breads (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

White Bread Remains Far Behind

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 113: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: German Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: German 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 116: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: German Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: German 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Indulgence and Convenience Trends Characterize the Italian Market

Financial Crisis Drives Consumers Towards Home-Made Baked Goods

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 119: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Italian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 122: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Italian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Consumer Preference for Branded and â€˜Free-fromâ€™ Products Sustain Growth Momentum

Rising Demand for Healthy and Nutritional Variants of Bakery Products

Increasing Awareness of Nutrition and Obesity Transform the Biscuits Segment

Increase in Older Population Enhances the Demand for Biscuits

Healthier Biscuits Replace Crisps and Bread

Nutritious Value: A Key Growth Driver for Savory Biscuits

Britons Re-discover the Joy of Home Baking

Despite Competition from Gluten-Free and Other Variants, White Bread Continues to Dominate Sales

Rising Prices of Butter: A Cause of Concern for the Bakery Sector?

Competition in the UK Bread Market

Table 125: Leading Bread Companies in the UK (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hovis, Kingsmill (ABF), Warburtons, Artisanal, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Leading Bagel Companies in the UK (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New York Bakery Co., Warburtons, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 127: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: UK Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: UK 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 130: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: UK Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: UK 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Consumption of Bakery Products in Spain Remains Stable

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 133: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Spanish Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 136: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Spanish Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand for High-Quality Bakery Products Drive Market Growth

Russia: A Potential Laden Market for Bread

Shifting Trend towards Homemade Bread

Western Breads Witness Increasing Penetration

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 139: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/ Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Russian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 142: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Russian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Bakery Products Market Witnesses Rise in Sales

Key Trends in Swedish, Finnish and Danish Bread Markets

Dutch Consumers Demand High Quality Bread

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Belgium

Finland

Switzerland

Turkey

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 145: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 148: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Bakery Products Market Worldwide

Growing Influence of Western Culture and Cuisine Drive Market Demand

Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

Table 151: Per-Capita Bread Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Per-Capita Biscuit Consumption for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Frozen Bakery Products Rise in Popularity

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 Australia

A.Market Analysis

Australia: A Mature, Competitive, and Innovation- Driven Market

Bread Market Inclines towards Premium Products

Artisanal Bakery Products Continue to Evolve

Price Wars Result in Decline of Independent Small Bakers

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 165: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Australian Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 168: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Australian Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 China

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Bakery Products Witness an Upward Trajectory

Robust Outlook for the Chinese Bakery Products Market

Consumers Prefer Myriad Variants of Bakery Products

Rapid Urbanization Creates Demand for Convenience Foods

Table 171: Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Bakery Market by City Tier for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value-Conscious Consumers Seek Affordably Priced Products

Exposure to Western Lifestyles Drive Consumption of Branded Bakery Products

Bakery Products Market Offers Significant Opportunities for Western Brands

China: A Lucrative Market for Bread Manufacturers

Demand for Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits Remain Strong in China

Steady Increase in Number of Artisanal Bakeries

Breakfast Cereals Replace Traditional Breakfast

Sweet Bakery Goods Rise in Popularity

Additive-Free Products Gain Consumer Attention

Competition: Consolidation on the Cards

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 172: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 173: Chinese Historic Review for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes/Pastries, Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits and Other Bakery Products for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 175: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 176: Chinese Historic Review for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Bread, and Cakes/Pastries Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 India

A.Market Analysis

Indian Bakery Products Market Exhibits Tremendous Growth Potential



