Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Pouch Packaging from Baby Food Companies

The "Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby food packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market by packaging type (rigid packaging, and flexible packaging). Glass jars, plastic containers, metal cans, folding cartons, and flexible packaging are some types of baby food packaging products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for pouch packaging from the baby food companies. These pouch packages are easier to carry and more sustainable than rigid packaging products. Moreover, pouch packaging manufacturers are innovating and developing new products including reusable and microwaveable pouches which will further boost the market growth.

Flexible packaging such as stand-up pouches and spout bags are gaining popularity, due to its advantages over traditional baby food packaging. Flexible packaging reduces food wastage, has low printing cost and is eco-friendly. These advantages will increase the demand for flexible packaging, which will be a key trend that will boost baby food packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the perishability of some baby food products. Baby food packaging vendors need to design special packaging materials, such as admissible preservatives and airtight containers to increase the shelf life of perishable baby foo items. This increase the expenditure and consequently the selling price of packaging products, thereby hampering the growth of the baby food packaging market.

Key vendors

Ardagh Group

Bemis Company

Mondi Group

Printpack

Sealed Air

