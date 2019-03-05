NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nowadays, more and more consumers are aware of different lifeforms getting affected by biohazardous materials and the severe impact of the products and their respective packaging's contribution to the degradation of the environment. This certain trait is expectantly boosting the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Aseptic packaging is a technique in which a food product, such as ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, and its package undergo a separate set of sterilization and then they are pooled and sealed under controlled sterilized atmosphere.The materials used for this kind of packaging include paper and paperboard, glass and wood, polymeric compounds which can be processed in eco-friendly ways being their biodegradable nature.



Therefore, Inkwood Research estimated that the global aseptic processing market would be expectantly growing at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period 2019-2027.



As expected, there are several advantages of using these biodegradable packaging and the adoption of aseptic technologies, especially in dairy beverage products, ensures that the dairy products are stored safely without refrigeration and eliminating the requirement of adding preservatives while retaining the taste color, and nutrition.

The aseptic packaging solutions such as those of vials and ampoules are majorly used in the pharmaceutical sector for the storage of drugs or medicines, as aseptic processing eliminates the necessity of refrigeration; it has become an ideal choice in the pharmaceutical industry for transportation and storage for drugs.

Although, the necessity of high initial capital in aseptic processing is one of the major factors that is restraining the growth of the global aseptic processing market. This occurs due to the sterilization of packaging materials requiring a different set of complex machinery.

The global aseptic processing market is bifurcated on the basis of geography into several regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the remaining countries collectively forming the Rest of World regional segment.

The Asia-Pacific aseptic processing market is found to be the dominating region among the others, both in terms of capturing major revenues and being the expectant fastest developing market. The regional market finds its major application in the pharmaceutical, food & beverages sectors.

Organic market strategies like mergers and acquisitions can generate strong returns for shareholders in the upcoming years. Some of the major market players are Sig Combibloc Group AG, Elopak AS, Tetra Park, Sealed Air Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Schott AG, Ecolean AB, IPI S.R.L., Amcor Limited, Dizaynpak Baski Ve Ambalaj Teknolojileri A.?., Robert Bosch GmbH, Gea Procomac S.P.A., Aran Packaging (Aran Group), Becton, Dickinson & Company and Greatview Aseptic Packaging (Bain Capital Private Equity).

