Global Aquaculture Market Outlook, 2024 - Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market
- Amalgam Enterprises (India)
- American Abalone Farms (USA)
- Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
- Bakkafrost (Denmark)
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc. (USA)
- Camanchaca (Chile)
- Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
- Cermaq ASA (Norway)
- Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Cooke Aquaculture (Canada)
- Dainichi Corporation (Japan)
- Dongwon Industries Co. (South Korea)
- Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)
- Farmocean International A.B. (Sweden)
- Grieg Seafood ASA (Norway)
- Kyokuyo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)
- Marine Harvest Canada (Canada)
- Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan)
- Multiexport Foods (Chile)
- Nireus S.A. (Greece)
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)
- Norway Royal Salmon ASA (Norway)
- Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Royal Greenland A/S (Greenland)
- SalMar ASA (Norway)
- Sea Watch International Ltd. (USA)
- Selonda Aquaculture S.A. (Greece)
- Stolt Sea Farm S.A. (Norway)
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Tassal Group Ltd. (Australia)
- Taylor Shellfish Inc. (USA)
- Thai Union Group PLC (Thailand)
- Trident Seafoods (USA)
- TriMarine International (USA)
- Tongwei Group Co. Ltd. (China)
- Unima Group (France)
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. (China)
- AKVA Group (Norway)
- AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Aquacare Environment Inc. (USA)
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses
Aquaculture: Fast Facts
Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth
Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern
Aquatic EcoSystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply
Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges
Global Aquaculture Production on an Upward Trajectory
Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide
Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production
Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs
Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices
USA
China
Japan
India
Norway
Vietnam
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Growth
Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Skin Care from Seafood
Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Key Nutritional Facts
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500-1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams
Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein
Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion
Bridging Supply-Demand Gap
Major Salmon Species
Atlantic Salmon
Chinook/King
Chum
Coho
Large Trout
Pink
Small Trout
Sockeye
Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data
Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics, and Transportation Drive Market Penetration
Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth
Major Organic Species
Organic Shrimp
Organic Shellfish
Organic Salmon
Organic Carp and Trout
Organic Seafood Market
Factors Contributing towards Growth of Organic Aquaculture Sector
Organic Food: Product Life Cycle
Distribution Channels
Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities
Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply
Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa
Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities
Demand for Aquafeed Surges
Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance
Small Scale Aquacultures: Talk of the Town'
Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour
Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market
Blockchain Technology
Sensors, Big Data & AIS
Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products
Externalities
Food Security
Quality
Tariffs
4. AQUACULTURE: TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture
Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries
Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture
Onshore Ponds
Salmon Pens
Seaweed Flats
Spotter Planes
Shellfish Cultivation
Technology Advancements in Offshore Fish Farming
Aquapod
SeaStation
Smart Floating Farms
AquaSol
KZO Sea Farms Mariculture Parks
Ocean Farming
Nordlaks Havfarm Ships
Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)
Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture
Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production
AgriMarine System
SICRA
Biomass Daily
aquaSmart
FeedKind Protein
Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds
Other Innovative Aquaculture Technologies and Strategies
Aqua-Spark's Large-sized Aquaponics Systems for Purifying Water and Increased Fish Production
Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood
Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture
Marine Organism-Based Chemicals Offer Potential for Biofuel Generation
Gene Transfer /Transgenic Fish
Selective Breeding in Aquaculture
Significance of Genetic Improvement Programs
Need for R&D
Areas to be Researched Upon
Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation
Relationship between Intensification and Environmental Impacts
Pros and Cons of Capital-Intensive Production Systems
Methods to Overcome Drawbacks of Intensive Cultivation
Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture
5. AQUACULTURE, CLIMATE CHANGE & ENVIRONMENT POLLUTION
Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future
Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions
Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable
Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems
Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns
Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish
Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs
Fish for Fish Feed
Organic and Chemical Pollution
Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture
Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment
Best Production and Management Practices in Aquaculture
International Standards for Aquaculture Drugs
Aquaculture Trade Regulations
International Agreements
White Spot Disease - A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry
Predator Control in Aquaculture
Employment Opportunities in Aquaculture to Grow
Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture
El Nino and La Nina - Effects on Aquatic Life
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Regulations in Drug Usage
Threat of Antibiotic Resistance
Pesticide Use in Aquaculture
Alternatives
Government Intervention: A Prerequisite
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Aquaculture
Types of Aquaculture
Food Fish Species
Bait Species
Ornamental Species
Fee Fishing
Aquarium Aquaculture
Lake Stock Aquaculture
Why Aquaculture?
Modern Aquaculture Systems
Production Phases in Aquaculture
Production Methods
Ponds
Cage Culture
Raceways
Water Re-Circulating Systems
Major Aquaculture Species Cultivated
Freshwater Fishes
Aquatic Plants and Algae
Microalgae
Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems
Nets Used for Aquaculture
Seine Nets
Trawl Nets
Beam Trawls
Otter Trawls
Pair Trawls
Otter Trawls
Pair Trawls
Lift Nets
Gillnets and Entangling Nets
Trapping Nets
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Aquaculture Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Marine Harvest: A Major Player in Atlantic Salmon Farming Market
Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market
8.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Clean Seas Seafood to Distribute Yellowtail Kingfish in China
Neovia Takes Over Balnova
Tassal Acquires Fortune Group
Cargill Establishes Aquaculture Innovation Center in Indonesia
ADM to Purchase Neovia
Sokotra Capital Purchases L'Aquaculture Tunisienne
Mubadala and AMERRA to Take Over Acquire Nireus and Selonda
Nippon Acquires Stake in Seafarms Group
Bakkafrost Takes Over North Holding
Kemin Establishes New Aquaculture Division, AquaKulture
Skretting Buys Out JV Partner in West Africa
SaLMar Acquires 51% stake in MariCulture
AquaBounty Expands Rollo Bay Facility
Butterfly Purchases Pacifico Aquaculture
Marine Harvest Acquires Northern Harvest
Cooke Aquaculture Takes Over Omega Protein Corp.
Neovia Completes Takeover of Epicore
InnovaSea Systems Acquires Amirix Systems
Ontario Teachers' Takes Over Atlantic Aqua Farms
Russian Aquaculture Takes Over Olden Oppdrettsanlegg
Cooke Completes Takeover of Omega Protein Corporation
Bakkafrost Achieves ASC Certification for Funningsfjrur Farming Site
AquaBounty Takes Over Bell Fish Company
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Rising Demand for Health Foods from Aquaculture Drive Market Growth
Farmed Catfish Dominates Aquaculture Production and Revenues in the US
Market Fortunes Tied to Demand from Seafood Processing and Preparation Industry
Feed Prices: Largest Cost Component for Aquaculture Operators
Southeastern States Dominate Aquaculture Production
Aquaculture: Fastest Growing Segment of Agriculture
US Aquaculture Producing Regions by Species Produced
Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest
Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production
An Insight into the US Antibiotics Market in Aquaculture Industry
Major Challenges Facing US Aquaculture Market
Regulatory Issues
The HACCP System for Food Safety
Regulatory Environment: An Important Entry Barrier
Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented
B. Market Analytics
10.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
The World's Largest Freshwater System and the Longest Coastline Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Aquaculture
British Columbia: A Major Fish Farming Region in Canada
B. Market Analytics
10.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Despite Challenges, the Japanese Aquaculture Market Continues to Post Growth
B. Market Analytics
10.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustain Market Growth
Norway, Faroe Islands, and Denmark: Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries in the Region
The ClimeFish Project: Towards Expansion in Aquaculture Production
The FISHBOOST Project for Improving Aquaculture Breeding Methods
The FishMedPlus Coalition: Enhancing Veterinary Medical Care for Aquaculture
Ascertaining Health of Fish in Farms
Rearing of Ballan Wrasse to Address the Issue of Sea Lice in Norway Waters
Key Challenges to Development of Organic Aquaculture in Europe
Select Regional Markets
Ireland
Germany: The Largest Importer of Fish in EU Witness Growing Salmon Consumption
Norway: The Global Leader in Commercialized Aquaculture
Russia: A High Growth Potential Market
Investments Pour into Russian Aquaculture Market
Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in Russia
Spain: Mussels, Seabream, and Rainbow Trout Lead Aquaculture Cultivation
UK: Leading Aquaculture Producer in Europe
Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market
B. Market Analytics
10.5 China
A. Market Analysis
China: Largest Producer, Exporter, and Consumer of Aquaculture Worldwide
Freshwater Aquaculture Dominates Production, Followed by Mariculture
Favorable Government Support Provides Growth Impetus
Emergence of Enhanced Breeding Strains
Launch of New Species
Developments in Aquaculture Engineering
Diversified Diets, Rising Affluence and Favorable Policies Boost Market Prospects
China's Aquaculture Industry Witnesses Modernization through Cloud Computing
Despite Rapid Expansion, Safety and Quality Concerns Continue to Haunt Chinese Produce
B. Market Analytics
10.6 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asian Countries Emerge as Sizable Producers and Exporters of Aquaculture
Aquaculture Producing Countries: Major Species Produced by Country Name
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Australia
With a Large Marine Territory, Australia Emerges as a Potential Laden Aquaculture Market
Farmed Salmonids Dominate Aquaculture Production in the Country
Administration and Regulations
Bangladesh
India
Overview
Freshwater Aquaculture
Brackish Water Aquaculture
Indonesia
New Zealand
Premium Aquaculture and Precision Seafood Harvest to Improve Quality of Seafood
Growing Demand for Quality, Premium Products
Vietnam
B. Market Analytics
10.7 Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Aquaculture as a Realistic Solution to Achieving Food Security Drives Strong Market Growth
Aquaculture Market in Saudi Arabia: Set for Robust Growth
UAE: A Nascent, Yet High Growth Market in the GCC Region
Iran
Aquaculture Grows in Prominence for Iran's Agroeconomy
Focus on Development of Sustainable Mariculture
Africa: Unexploited Nature of Aquaculture Industry Offers Growth Potential
Egypt and Nigeria Lead Aquaculture Production in Africa
Aquaculture Production in South Africa
B. Market Analytics
10.8 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Brazil and Chile: High Growth Aquaculture Markets in the Region
Availability of Large Fresh Water Resources and a Vast Coastline Favor Market Prospects in Brazil
Competition
B. Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 154 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 160)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (92)
- France (5)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (71)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (11)
- Africa (1)
