Global Aquaculture Market Outlook, 2024 - Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aquaculture in US$ Million.

Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Aquatic EcoSystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges

Global Aquaculture Production on an Upward Trajectory

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

USA

China

Japan

India

Norway

Vietnam

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Key Nutritional Facts

Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500-1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Major Salmon Species

Atlantic Salmon

Chinook/King

Chum

Coho

Large Trout

Pink

Small Trout

Sockeye

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics, and Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Shrimp

Organic Shellfish

Organic Salmon

Organic Carp and Trout

Organic Seafood Market

Factors Contributing towards Growth of Organic Aquaculture Sector

Organic Food: Product Life Cycle

Distribution Channels

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: Talk of the Town'

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products

Externalities

Food Security

Quality

Tariffs



4. AQUACULTURE: TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Onshore Ponds

Salmon Pens

Seaweed Flats

Spotter Planes

Shellfish Cultivation

Technology Advancements in Offshore Fish Farming

Aquapod

SeaStation

Smart Floating Farms

AquaSol

KZO Sea Farms Mariculture Parks

Ocean Farming

Nordlaks Havfarm Ships

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

AgriMarine System

SICRA

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

FeedKind Protein

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Other Innovative Aquaculture Technologies and Strategies

Aqua-Spark's Large-sized Aquaponics Systems for Purifying Water and Increased Fish Production

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Marine Organism-Based Chemicals Offer Potential for Biofuel Generation

Gene Transfer /Transgenic Fish

Selective Breeding in Aquaculture

Significance of Genetic Improvement Programs

Need for R&D

Areas to be Researched Upon

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Relationship between Intensification and Environmental Impacts

Pros and Cons of Capital-Intensive Production Systems

Methods to Overcome Drawbacks of Intensive Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture



5. AQUACULTURE, CLIMATE CHANGE & ENVIRONMENT POLLUTION

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

Best Production and Management Practices in Aquaculture

International Standards for Aquaculture Drugs

Aquaculture Trade Regulations

International Agreements

White Spot Disease - A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Employment Opportunities in Aquaculture to Grow

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina - Effects on Aquatic Life



6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulations in Drug Usage

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance

Pesticide Use in Aquaculture

Alternatives

Government Intervention: A Prerequisite



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aquaculture

Types of Aquaculture

Food Fish Species

Bait Species

Ornamental Species

Fee Fishing

Aquarium Aquaculture

Lake Stock Aquaculture

Why Aquaculture?

Modern Aquaculture Systems

Production Phases in Aquaculture

Production Methods

Ponds

Cage Culture

Raceways

Water Re-Circulating Systems

Major Aquaculture Species Cultivated

Freshwater Fishes

Aquatic Plants and Algae

Microalgae

Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems

Nets Used for Aquaculture

Seine Nets

Trawl Nets

Beam Trawls

Otter Trawls

Pair Trawls

Otter Trawls

Pair Trawls

Lift Nets

Gillnets and Entangling Nets

Trapping Nets



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Aquaculture Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Marine Harvest: A Major Player in Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market



8.1 Focus on Select Global Players



8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Clean Seas Seafood to Distribute Yellowtail Kingfish in China

Neovia Takes Over Balnova

Tassal Acquires Fortune Group

Cargill Establishes Aquaculture Innovation Center in Indonesia

ADM to Purchase Neovia

Sokotra Capital Purchases L'Aquaculture Tunisienne

Mubadala and AMERRA to Take Over Acquire Nireus and Selonda

Nippon Acquires Stake in Seafarms Group

Bakkafrost Takes Over North Holding

Kemin Establishes New Aquaculture Division, AquaKulture

Skretting Buys Out JV Partner in West Africa

SaLMar Acquires 51% stake in MariCulture

AquaBounty Expands Rollo Bay Facility

Butterfly Purchases Pacifico Aquaculture

Marine Harvest Acquires Northern Harvest

Cooke Aquaculture Takes Over Omega Protein Corp.

Neovia Completes Takeover of Epicore

InnovaSea Systems Acquires Amirix Systems

Ontario Teachers' Takes Over Atlantic Aqua Farms

Russian Aquaculture Takes Over Olden Oppdrettsanlegg

Cooke Completes Takeover of Omega Protein Corporation

Bakkafrost Achieves ASC Certification for Funningsfjrur Farming Site

AquaBounty Takes Over Bell Fish Company



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Rising Demand for Health Foods from Aquaculture Drive Market Growth

Farmed Catfish Dominates Aquaculture Production and Revenues in the US

Market Fortunes Tied to Demand from Seafood Processing and Preparation Industry

Feed Prices: Largest Cost Component for Aquaculture Operators

Southeastern States Dominate Aquaculture Production

Aquaculture: Fastest Growing Segment of Agriculture

US Aquaculture Producing Regions by Species Produced

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production

An Insight into the US Antibiotics Market in Aquaculture Industry

Major Challenges Facing US Aquaculture Market

Regulatory Issues

The HACCP System for Food Safety

Regulatory Environment: An Important Entry Barrier

Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented

B. Market Analytics



10.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

The World's Largest Freshwater System and the Longest Coastline Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Aquaculture

British Columbia: A Major Fish Farming Region in Canada

B. Market Analytics



10.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Despite Challenges, the Japanese Aquaculture Market Continues to Post Growth

B. Market Analytics



10.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustain Market Growth

Norway, Faroe Islands, and Denmark: Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries in the Region

The ClimeFish Project: Towards Expansion in Aquaculture Production

The FISHBOOST Project for Improving Aquaculture Breeding Methods

The FishMedPlus Coalition: Enhancing Veterinary Medical Care for Aquaculture

Ascertaining Health of Fish in Farms

Rearing of Ballan Wrasse to Address the Issue of Sea Lice in Norway Waters

Key Challenges to Development of Organic Aquaculture in Europe

Select Regional Markets

Ireland

Germany: The Largest Importer of Fish in EU Witness Growing Salmon Consumption

Norway: The Global Leader in Commercialized Aquaculture

Russia: A High Growth Potential Market

Investments Pour into Russian Aquaculture Market

Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in Russia

Spain: Mussels, Seabream, and Rainbow Trout Lead Aquaculture Cultivation

UK: Leading Aquaculture Producer in Europe

Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market

B. Market Analytics



10.5 China

A. Market Analysis

China: Largest Producer, Exporter, and Consumer of Aquaculture Worldwide

Freshwater Aquaculture Dominates Production, Followed by Mariculture

Favorable Government Support Provides Growth Impetus

Emergence of Enhanced Breeding Strains

Launch of New Species

Developments in Aquaculture Engineering

Diversified Diets, Rising Affluence and Favorable Policies Boost Market Prospects

China's Aquaculture Industry Witnesses Modernization through Cloud Computing

Despite Rapid Expansion, Safety and Quality Concerns Continue to Haunt Chinese Produce

B. Market Analytics



10.6 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asian Countries Emerge as Sizable Producers and Exporters of Aquaculture

Aquaculture Producing Countries: Major Species Produced by Country Name

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Australia

With a Large Marine Territory, Australia Emerges as a Potential Laden Aquaculture Market

Farmed Salmonids Dominate Aquaculture Production in the Country

Administration and Regulations

Bangladesh

India

Overview

Freshwater Aquaculture

Brackish Water Aquaculture

Indonesia

New Zealand

Premium Aquaculture and Precision Seafood Harvest to Improve Quality of Seafood

Growing Demand for Quality, Premium Products

Vietnam

B. Market Analytics



10.7 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Aquaculture as a Realistic Solution to Achieving Food Security Drives Strong Market Growth

Aquaculture Market in Saudi Arabia: Set for Robust Growth

UAE: A Nascent, Yet High Growth Market in the GCC Region

Iran

Aquaculture Grows in Prominence for Iran's Agroeconomy

Focus on Development of Sustainable Mariculture

Africa: Unexploited Nature of Aquaculture Industry Offers Growth Potential

Egypt and Nigeria Lead Aquaculture Production in Africa

Aquaculture Production in South Africa

B. Market Analytics



10.8 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Brazil and Chile: High Growth Aquaculture Markets in the Region

Availability of Large Fresh Water Resources and a Vast Coastline Favor Market Prospects in Brazil

Competition

B. Market Analytics



