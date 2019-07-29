The global aquaculture feed market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Aquaculture Feed Market: About this market



Aquaculture feed is formulated balanced nutrition for farmed fish. This aquaculture feed market analysis considers sales from the fish feed, mollusk feed, crustacean feed, and other aquaculture feed segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of aquaculture feed in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the fish feed segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising production of aquaculture products and growing investments in the development of new fisheries across the world will significantly help the fish feed segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global aquaculture feed report has observed market growth factors such as frequent product launches, emergence of new production centers along with marketing and technological innovations, and rising use of high-standard raw materials for achieving better-quality products. However, instability in the prices of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives, stringent regulations, and difficulty in production of environmentally sustainable and nutritionally enriched aquaculture feeds may hamper the growth of the aquaculture feed industry over the forecast period.



Global Aquaculture Feed Market: Overview



Rising use of high-standard raw materials for achieving better-quality products



Vendors are focusing on producing better-quality aquaculture feed products to increase sales. Vendors have been collaborating with production technology firms to manufacture improved quality products. The vendors are also making sure to conform to standards specified by the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and Direction of Fisheries and Aquaculture (DPA). These factors will increase the sales for vendors. Therefore, rising use of high-standard raw materials for achieving better-quality products will lead to the expansion of the global aquaculture feed market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Rising influence of compound aquaculture feed and evolution of feed equipment



The demand for compound aquaculture feed is growing for intensive aquaculture purposes. They are customized for specific requirements and cost lower compared with the conventional feed. Furthermore, they can be used adequately and easily. In addition, the aquaculture market is recording improvement in feed equipment. These developments have been improving aquaculture. As a result, the trend of rising influence of compound aquaculture feed and evolution of feed equipment will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global aquaculture feed market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture feed manufacturers, which include Alltech Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Land O'Lakes Inc., and Nutreco NV.



Also, the aquaculture feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



