Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Leading Players are Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo

The "Animal Feed Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Feed Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
The report profiles 244 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Additives
The Animal Feed Fortifying Agents
Market Outlook
Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities
Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Growing Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth
Poultry Production Challenged by HPAI
Pork
A Key End Use Segment
Beef & Veal
Increasing Demand for Animal Feed Additives
Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth
Amino Acids Find Extensive Use in Animal Feed
Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
Lysine Posts Strong Growth
Capacity Expansions to Weigh Down Lysine Prices
China to Dictate Global Lysine Prices
Poultry Sector Puts Demand for Methionine in Overdrive
Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market
Developing Regions Lead the Charge
Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market
Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
Methionine Sources for Animal Feed
A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa
HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine
Threonine
Antibiotics
Increasing Focus on Clamping Down Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters
US & China
The Main Culprits
Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals
Europe
North America
BRICS
Asia
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries
Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes
Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Replacing AGPs: The Need for a Holistic Approach
Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure
Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise
Natural Ingredients Gain Momentum
Demand for Feed-Grade Vitamins to Rise Steadily
Demand for Feed Enzymes Gains Momentum
Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace
Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand
Phytogenic Feed Additives
A Business Case in Point
Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Making Phytogenic Feed Additives Ready for Adoption
With Antibiotics Facing Bans, Eubiotics Gain Importance
Probiotic and Prebiotic Additives Gain Favor in Animal Feed
Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up
Organic Acids
A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post- Weaning Piglets
Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy
Price
A Major Factor Influencing Growth
List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
Food Safety Measures
Further Tightened by Public Authorities
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competitive Analysis by Segment
Amino Acids
Competition in Methionine Market
Growing Demand Spurs Methionine Capacity Expansions
Volatility in Methionine Prices
Vitamins
Presence of Select Leading Players in the Global Fat Soluble Vitamins Market
Presence of Select Leading Players in Water Soluble Vitamins Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Major Sectors
Poultry
Role of Growth-Promoters in Poultry
Effects of Growth Promoters
Alternatives to Antibiotics in Poultry Animal Feed
Cattle
Use of Diet Acidification on Rise
Pork
Role of Antibiotics in Pork Industry
Types of Animal Feed Additives
Antibiotics/Antibacterials
Product Description
Classes of Antibiotics
Ionophores
Coccidiostats
Medicated Feed
Vitamins
Vitamin Guarantee
Vitamin A
Carotenoids
Vitamin B
Riboflavin
Choline
Betaine
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B12
Niacin
Pantothenic Acid
P-Aminobenzoic Acid
Chemically-Synthesized Vitamins
Vitamin C
Vitamin D
Vitamin E
Vitamin K
Amino Acids
Product Description
Types
Methionine
Lysine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Glycine
Taurine
Arginine
Tyrosine
Antioxidants
Other Animal Feed Additives
Enzymes
Definition
Types of Enzymes
Phytase
Amylases
Beta-glucanase
Cellulases
Hemicellulases
Lipases
Pectinase
Proteases
Feed Acidifiers
Product Description
Feed Acidifier Groups Based on Mechanism
Classification of Feed Acidifiers
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Takamul and Addcon Launches FORMI Alpha
David Zehendner Launches Vida Nova Solutions
DuPont Launches Syncra SWI
ADM Introduces New Specialty Feed Additive Anco AC
Bayer Introduces New Probiotic Feed Additive for Poultry
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Neovia Acquires Pilardire group
Bluestar Adisseo Acquires Nutriad
ADM and Vland Enters into Joint Development Agreement
Evonik and the Fufeng Group Enters into an Agreement for ThreAMINO Production
Neovia Acquires Epicore
Cargill Acquires Integral Animal Nutrition
Cargill Acquires Southern States Cooperative
ADM Inaugurates New Feed Premix Plant in Zhangzhou
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Acquires Biotay S.A
Ajinomoto Enters into Agreement with Meihua Holdings
Delacon Enters into Strategic Partnership with Cargill
Nutreco Acquires Hi-Pro Feeds
ADM Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Anco
Neovia Aquires Aplign
Neovia Aquires Agranix
Pancosma Acquires Major Control of Jangsu Keybio Biology Technology
Nutreco Takes Over Advit
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 244 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 279)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8smxsw/global_animal?w=5
