Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Leading Players are Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Feed Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Antibiotics/Antibacterials

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

Additives

The Animal Feed Fortifying Agents

Market Outlook

Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities

Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand

2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Poultry Production Challenged by HPAI

Pork

A Key End Use Segment

Beef & Veal

Increasing Demand for Animal Feed Additives

Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth

Amino Acids Find Extensive Use in Animal Feed

Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry

Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids

Lysine Posts Strong Growth

Capacity Expansions to Weigh Down Lysine Prices

China to Dictate Global Lysine Prices

Poultry Sector Puts Demand for Methionine in Overdrive

Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market

Developing Regions Lead the Charge

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market

Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine

Methionine Sources for Animal Feed

A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa

HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine

Threonine

Antibiotics

Increasing Focus on Clamping Down Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters

US & China

The Main Culprits

Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals

Europe

North America

BRICS

Asia

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries

Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes

Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs

Emerging Alternatives for AGPs

Replacing AGPs: The Need for a Holistic Approach

Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure

Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise

Natural Ingredients Gain Momentum

Demand for Feed-Grade Vitamins to Rise Steadily

Demand for Feed Enzymes Gains Momentum

Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand

Phytogenic Feed Additives

A Business Case in Point

Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Making Phytogenic Feed Additives Ready for Adoption

With Antibiotics Facing Bans, Eubiotics Gain Importance

Probiotic and Prebiotic Additives Gain Favor in Animal Feed

Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up

Organic Acids

A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post- Weaning Piglets

Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy

Price

A Major Factor Influencing Growth

List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material

Food Safety Measures

Further Tightened by Public Authorities

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competitive Analysis by Segment

Amino Acids

Competition in Methionine Market

Growing Demand Spurs Methionine Capacity Expansions

Volatility in Methionine Prices

Vitamins

Presence of Select Leading Players in the Global Fat Soluble Vitamins Market

Presence of Select Leading Players in Water Soluble Vitamins Market

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Major Sectors

Poultry

Role of Growth-Promoters in Poultry

Effects of Growth Promoters

Alternatives to Antibiotics in Poultry Animal Feed

Cattle

Use of Diet Acidification on Rise

Pork

Role of Antibiotics in Pork Industry

Types of Animal Feed Additives

Antibiotics/Antibacterials

Product Description

Classes of Antibiotics

Ionophores

Coccidiostats

Medicated Feed

Vitamins

Vitamin Guarantee

Vitamin A

Carotenoids

Vitamin B

Riboflavin

Choline

Betaine

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Niacin

Pantothenic Acid

P-Aminobenzoic Acid

Chemically-Synthesized Vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Amino Acids

Product Description

Types

Methionine

Lysine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Glycine

Taurine

Arginine

Tyrosine

Antioxidants

Other Animal Feed Additives

Enzymes

Definition

Types of Enzymes

Phytase

Amylases

Beta-glucanase

Cellulases

Hemicellulases

Lipases

Pectinase

Proteases

Feed Acidifiers

Product Description

Feed Acidifier Groups Based on Mechanism

Classification of Feed Acidifiers

5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Takamul and Addcon Launches FORMI Alpha

David Zehendner Launches Vida Nova Solutions

DuPont Launches Syncra SWI

ADM Introduces New Specialty Feed Additive Anco AC

Bayer Introduces New Probiotic Feed Additive for Poultry

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Neovia Acquires Pilardire group

Bluestar Adisseo Acquires Nutriad

ADM and Vland Enters into Joint Development Agreement

Evonik and the Fufeng Group Enters into an Agreement for ThreAMINO Production

Neovia Acquires Epicore

Cargill Acquires Integral Animal Nutrition

Cargill Acquires Southern States Cooperative

ADM Inaugurates New Feed Premix Plant in Zhangzhou

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Acquires Biotay S.A

Ajinomoto Enters into Agreement with Meihua Holdings

Delacon Enters into Strategic Partnership with Cargill

Nutreco Acquires Hi-Pro Feeds

ADM Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Anco

Neovia Aquires Aplign

Neovia Aquires Agranix

Pancosma Acquires Major Control of Jangsu Keybio Biology Technology

Nutreco Takes Over Advit

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

