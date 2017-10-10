Global Amino Acids Market - Products and Applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Report Synopsis
Worldwide demand for Amino Acids is expected to maintain a marginally faster market value CAGR, compared to volumes growth, of 5.6% over 2017-2022 and reach a projected US$25.6 billion by 2022 from an estimated US$19.5 billion in 2017. Animal Feed constitutes the largest, as also the fastest, growing application for Amino Acids globally, consumption value of which is slated to compound annually at 6.9% over 2017-2022 in reaching a projected US$10.4 billion by 2022.
Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for Amino Acids, in terms of both volume and value and is estimated at US$9.6 billion in 2017, which is also likely to record the fastest 2017-2022 CAGRs of 6% in terms of market value and 5.5% in terms of volume consumption. Meanwhile, South America is projected to record the similar growth rates during the same analysis period at par with Asia-Pacific.
Research Findings & Coverage
• Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications
• The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value
• Animal protein demand to spur the Amino Acids usage growth in compound feed production
• BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan
• Burgeoning opportunities for Amino Acids in high growth aquaculture industry
• The study enlightens the market for specialty amino acids, which include high growth amino acids such as L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, globally and in each region/country
• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
• Major companies profiled – 95
• The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for product segments of Amino Acids including:
• L-Glutamic Acid/MSG
• L-Lysine
• Methionine
• L-Threonine
• L-Tryptophan
• Glycine
• L-Phenylalanine
• L-Aspartic Acid
• Specialty Amino Acids
o L-Glutamine
o L-Cysteine
o L-Arginine
o L-Alanine
o L-Proline
o L-Valine
o L-Leucine
o L-Isoleucine
o L-Tyrosine
End-use applications of Amino Acids analyzed comprise the following:
• Animal Feed
• Food & Beverages
• Pharma & Health Care
• Nutraceuticals
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Others
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Amino Acids market for the period 2012-2022 in terms volume in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022
Geographic Coverage
• North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)
• Rest of World (Middle-East & Africa)
