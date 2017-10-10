Global Amino Acids Market - Products and Applications

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Synopsis

Worldwide demand for Amino Acids is expected to maintain a marginally faster market value CAGR, compared to volumes growth, of 5.6% over 2017-2022 and reach a projected US$25.6 billion by 2022 from an estimated US$19.5 billion in 2017. Animal Feed constitutes the largest, as also the fastest, growing application for Amino Acids globally, consumption value of which is slated to compound annually at 6.9% over 2017-2022 in reaching a projected US$10.4 billion by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for Amino Acids, in terms of both volume and value and is estimated at US$9.6 billion in 2017, which is also likely to record the fastest 2017-2022 CAGRs of 6% in terms of market value and 5.5% in terms of volume consumption. Meanwhile, South America is projected to record the similar growth rates during the same analysis period at par with Asia-Pacific.

Research Findings & Coverage

• Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications

• The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value

• Animal protein demand to spur the Amino Acids usage growth in compound feed production

• BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan

• Burgeoning opportunities for Amino Acids in high growth aquaculture industry

• The study enlightens the market for specialty amino acids, which include high growth amino acids such as L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, globally and in each region/country

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 95

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for product segments of Amino Acids including:

• L-Glutamic Acid/MSG

• L-Lysine

• Methionine

• L-Threonine

• L-Tryptophan

• Glycine

• L-Phenylalanine

• L-Aspartic Acid

• Specialty Amino Acids

o L-Glutamine

o L-Cysteine

o L-Arginine

o L-Alanine

o L-Proline

o L-Valine

o L-Leucine

o L-Isoleucine

o L-Tyrosine

End-use applications of Amino Acids analyzed comprise the following:

• Animal Feed

• Food & Beverages

• Pharma & Health Care

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Amino Acids market for the period 2012-2022 in terms volume in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022

Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

• Rest of World (Middle-East & Africa)

