Global Affluent Food Shoppers Trends Report 2019

With their laser-like focus on healthy eating, sophisticated tastes, and ample financial resources, the 42 million food shoppers with a household income of $150,000 or more exercise an outsize influence on the food industry. The sheer volume of spending on food at home by affluent households - which is in excess of $100 billion - makes them an essential consumer segment for food manufacturers, marketers, distributors, and grocers.



Affluent food shoppers are perfectly in sync with the future of grocery retail. Since they are twice as likely as their less affluent counterparts to use online grocery delivery services or to have ordered groceries/food products online, they are vitally important to the fast-growing online component of the grocery industry.



The food culture and buying habits of affluent food shoppers also cause them to have a disproportionate impact on the bottom line of brick-and-mortar supermarkets and grocery stores. Affluent food shoppers are more prone than other food shoppers to shy away from conventional shelf-stable packaged foods and are more likely to spend their money and time on buying and experiencing higher-margin store perimeter products and services.



For example, affluent food shoppers have a much higher likelihood of buying fresh department products such as organic produce and value-added products such as hot rotisserie chicken or further prepared fresh seafood. As a result, affluent food shoppers provide a disproportionate boost to grocery store profits today and will be even more important in the future as grocers continue to shrink the centre store and invest in an expanded and more attractive perimeter.



This report offers an in-depth look into the values driving affluent food shoppers and highlights the differences between the in-store choices of affluent and other food shoppers. The report also provides marketers and retailers with critical insights into the steps they can take to make their products and store environments more appealing to this indispensable consumer segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Topline Insights and Opportunities

Large Households and Traditional Families Anchor Affluent Food Shopper Segment

Asian Food Shoppers Have a Significant Impact

Natural Channel Attracts Affluent Food Shoppers

Mass Affluent and Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Show Differences

Affluent Food Shoppers Gravitate to High-Margin Products and Services

Organic and Natural Foods Get More Attention From Affluent Food Shoppers

Healthy Snacks Get High Priority

How Grocers Can Improve Outreach to Affluent Consumers

Food Buying Patterns

Affluent Spending on Food Is 74% Higher Than That of Non-Affluent Households

Affluent Households Display Different Spending Priorities

Affluent Shoppers Like to Shop For Bulk Foods

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Favor Fresh Poultry and Expensive Cuts of Meat

Use of Fresh Seafood Differentiates Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Buy Fresh-Cut Cold Cuts at the Deli

Affluent Food Shoppers Place High Priority on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Fresh Milk and Cream Get Lower Priority

Affluent Food Shoppers Strongly Prefer Organic or Low-Fat Milk

Yoghurt and Imported Cheese Top the List of Dairy Products Used by Highly Affluent

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Most Likely to Buy Low-Calorie Beverages

Affluent Food Shoppers Take to Healthy Snacks

Frozen Dinners and Main Courses Are of Less Interest to Affluent Food Shoppers

Bread Choices Set Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Apart

In Some Ways, Affluent Food Shoppers Are Just Like Everybody Else

Profile of Affluent Food Shoppers

Gen X Dominates Affluent Food Shopper Segment

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Overwhelmingly Non-Hispanic White or Asian

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Urban

Affluent Food Shopper Households Mostly Include Multiple Earners

Stark Differences Between More Urban and Less Urban Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Obsessed with Counting Calories and Staying Fit

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Concerned About Healthy Eating

Fresh Foods Gain Favor

Organic and Locally Grown Foods Are Part of the Mindset of Affluent Food Shoppers

Ethical Concerns Affect Buying Habits of Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to View Eating Out As a Necessity

Retailing and Marketing to Affluent Food Shoppers

Wholesale Clubs and Natural Channel Favored by Affluent Food Shoppers

Online Grocery Delivery Is a Popular Channel

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Far More Likely to Use Their Screens When Shopping

Mass Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Likely to Use Reward/Loyalty Cards

Coupons Succeed with Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Share Food Purchase Decisions with Spouse or Partner

Store Brands More Likely to Engage Mass Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Often Avoid Mainstream National Brands

Many Brands Succeeding with Affluent Food Shoppers Share Common Threads

2. Topline Insights and Opportunities

Overview of Affluent Food Shoppers

42 Million Food Shoppers Are Affluent

Table Number and Percent of Affluent and Non-Affluent Food Shoppers, 2018 (thousands)

Affluent Food Shoppers Stand Apart

Affluent Consumer Households Wield Outsize Food Purchasing Power

Highly Affluent Spend More on Eating Out Than on Food at Home

Topline Insights

Large Households and Traditional Families Anchor Affluent Food Shopper Segment

Asian Food Shoppers Have a Significant Impact

Natural Channel Attracts Affluent Food Shoppers

Whole Foods and Trader Joe's Affluent Shoppers Are in a World of Their Own

Mass Affluent and Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Show Differences

The Best Opportunities

Affluent Shoppers Are in Sync with the Future of the Grocery Industry

Affluent Food Shoppers Gravitate to High-Margin Products and Services

Organic and Natural Foods Get More Attention From Affluent Food Shoppers

Low-Fat Dairy Products Find Favor

Healthy Snacks Get High Priority

Ways for Grocers to Improve Outreach to Affluent Shoppers

Reflect the Values of the Natural Channel

Meet Affluent Food Shopper Needs on Store Perimeter

Give Affluent Food Shoppers More of the Center Store Products They Want

Enhance Foodservice Options

3. Food Buying Patterns

Food Expenditure Highlights

Affluent Spending on Food Is 74% Higher Than That of Non-Affluent Households

Affluent Households Display Different Spending Priorities

Affluent Food Shoppers in the Perimeter of the Store

Affluent Shoppers Like to Shop For Bulk Foods

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Favor Veal and Lamb

Fresh Poultry Wins Out

Use of Fresh Seafood Differentiates Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Buy Fresh-Cut Cold Cuts at the Deli

Affluent Food Shoppers Place High Priority on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Fresh Milk and Cream Get Lower Priority

Affluent Food Shoppers Strongly Prefer Organic or Low-Fat Milk

Yoghurt and Imported Cheese Top the List of Dairy Products Used by Highly Affluent

Affluent Food Shoppers in the Center of the Store

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Most Likely to Buy Low-Calorie Beverages

Affluent Food Shoppers Take to Healthy Snacks

Pita Chips Get the Nod

Frozen Dinners and Main Courses Are of Less Interest to Affluent Food Shoppers

Highly Affluent Go For Bagels and English Muffins

Bread Choices Set Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Apart

In Some Ways, Affluent Food Shoppers Are Just Like Everybody Else

4. Profile of Affluent Food Shoppers

Demographic Profile

Gen X Dominates Affluent Food Shopper Segment

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Overwhelmingly Non-Hispanic White or Asian

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Urban

Retirees Scarce Among Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Be Married or Have Children

Stark Differences Between More Urban and Less Urban Affluent Food Shoppers

Attitudes Toward Food

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Obsessed with Counting Calories and Staying Fit

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Concerned About Healthy Eating

Fresh Foods Gain Favor

Organic and Locally Grown Foods Are Part of the Mindset of Affluent Food Shoppers

Ethical Concerns Affect Buying Habits of Affluent Food Shoppers

Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Go For Gourmet Food

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to View Eating Out As a Necessity

5. Retailing and Marketing to Affluent Food Shoppers

Grocery Channel Choices

Wholesale Clubs Favored by Affluent Food Shoppers

Regional Shopping Patterns Differ

Online Grocery Delivery Is a Popular Channel

In-Store Behavior

Affluent Food Shoppers Are Far More Likely to Use Their Screens When Shopping

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Receptive to In-Store Merchandising

Mass Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Likely to Use Reward/Loyalty Cards

Coupons Succeed with Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Share Food Purchase Decisions with Spouse or Partner

Brand Choices of Affluent Food Shoppers

Store Brands More Likely to Engage Mass Affluent Food Shoppers

Affluent Food Shoppers Often Avoid Mainstream National Brands

Many Brands Succeeding with Affluent Food Shoppers Share Common Threads

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14o7j7

