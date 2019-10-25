Global $71.7 Billion Aquafeed Market Outlook Report, 2019-2025 - Rise in Seafood Trade is Propelling Demand
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquafeed Market by Species (Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives), Lifecycle (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed), Form, Additive, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aquafeed market size is projected to grow from USD 47.3 billion in 2019 to USD 71.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
- This study covers the aquafeed market across various segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as species, ingredient, additive, lifecycle, form, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Factors such as the growing aquaculture industry and increasing seafood trade are factors projected to drive market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and the growing environmental and human health concerns are projected to hinder the growth of the market.
The aquafeed market comprises major manufacturers such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the aquafeed market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.
The fish segment, by species, is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2019
The fish segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Fish is the cheapest and most easily digestible animal protein. However, due to excessive exploitation of resources and pollution, the availability of fish in natural waters has declined considerably. This has resulted in the adoption of various methods to increase production. The major types of fish considered for the study include tilapia, salmon, carp, and trout.
The soybean segment, by ingredient, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the aquafeed market
The soybean segment is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2019. Soybean is among the non-fish sources of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and unsaturated fats. Soy protein is fed to farm-reared fish and shellfish to enhance their overall growth and development. Some of the commonly used soybean products in aquafeed include heat-processed full-fat soybean, mechanically extracted soybean cake, solvent-extracted soybean meal, and dehulled solvent-extracted soybean meal.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the aquafeed market
The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018. According to a report published in 2018 by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Fisheries and Aquaculture, countries, such as India, have focused on the adoption of freshwater aquaculture as their key activity, which has contributed to its market dominance. Also, consumer demand for convenience and processed seafood offers profitable growth prospects and diversification in the region's food sector. These factors are projected to significantly drive the market growth for aquafeed during the forecast period.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aquafeed market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Periodization Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Volume Unit Considered
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in this Market
4.2 Aquafeed Market, By Species & Region, 2018
4.3 Asia Pacific: Aquafeed Market, By Ingredient & Country
4.4 Market, By Form
4.5 Market, By Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in the Aquaculture Industry
5.2.1.2 Rise in Seafood Trade Propelling the Demand
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in Support From Governments
5.2.3.2 Development of Innovative Products as a Source of Protein
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growth in Environmental and Human Health Concerns
5.3 Regulatory Framework
5.3.1 China
5.3.2 European Union
5.3.3 Japan
5.3.4 South Africa
5.4 Value Chain Framework
6 Aquafeed Market, By Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Soybean
6.2.1 Processed Soybean is the World's Largest Source of Animal Protein Feed
6.2.1.1 Soybean Meal
6.2.1.2 Soy Oil
6.2.1.3 Soy Lecithin
6.3 Fishmeal
6.3.1 Fishmeal Improves the Overall Efficiency of the Feed and Aids in Digestion
6.4 Corn
6.4.1 Corn Oil is A Low-Cost Alternative to Animal Feed Proteins Used in Aquaculture
6.4.1.1 Corn Gluten Meal
6.4.1.2 Corn Gluten Feed
6.4.1.3 Corn Oil
6.5 Fish Oil
6.5.1 Fish Oil is A Valuable Feed Ingredient for the Aquaculture Industry
6.6 Additives
6.6.1 The Growing Demand for High-Protein Diets is Aiding the Growth of Additives
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Wheat has Good Pellet-Binding Properties Due to Which It is Preferred in Feed as an Alternative Ingredient
7 Aquafeed Market, By Additive
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Amino Acids
7.2.1 Amino Acids Aid in Overcoming Dietary Deficiencies in Aquatic Animals
7.3 Vitamins & Minerals
7.3.1 Vitamins Aid in Coping With the Deficiencies and Deformities in Young, Developing Fish
7.4 Probiotics & Prebiotics
7.4.1 Use of Probiotics & Prebiotics Enhancing the Gut Health of Aquatic Animals
7.5 Enzymes
7.5.1 Feed Enzymes Aid in Nutrient Absorption Due to Which Its Application is Growing in Feed
7.6 Antibiotics
7.6.1 Outbreak of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals Leading to the Adoption of Antibiotics
7.7 Antioxidants
7.7.1 Rise in Demand for Fish Feed Steering the Growth of Antioxidants as an Additive
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Addition of Carotenoids Enhancing the Commercial Value of Fish
8 Aquafeed Market, By Species
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fish
8.2.1 Fish is the Largest Consumer of Aquafeed Ingredients Among All Species
8.2.2 Tilapia
8.2.3 Salmon
8.2.4 Carp
8.2.5 Trout
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Crustaceans
8.3.1 Growth in Shrimp Production to Boost the Aquafeed Consumption Among Crustaceans
8.3.2 Shrimp
8.3.3 Crabs
8.3.4 Krill
8.3.5 Others
8.4 Mollusks
8.4.1 Oysters and Mussels are the Most Widely Cultured Groups Under Mollusks
8.4.2 Oysters
8.4.3 Mussels
8.4.4 Others
8.5 Others
9 Aquafeed Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry Form
9.2.1 The Free-Flowing Structure and Consistency of the Dry Aquafeed Makes It A Preferred Form
9.3 Wet Form
9.3.1 The Wet Form of Feed is Used to Meet the Requirements of Carnivorous Fish
9.4 Moist Form
9.4.1 The Moist Form is More Palatable to Aquatic Animals Due to Its Soft Consistency
10 Aquafeed Market, By Lifecycle
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Grower Feed
10.2.1 Grower Feed is Administered to Meet the Protein Requirements of Small Fish
10.3 Finisher Feed
10.3.1 Protein Levels in Finisher Feed Vary By Different Shrimp Species
10.4 Starter Feed
10.4.1 Starter Feed Aids in Improving the Digestion and Nutritional Intake of Small Aquatic Animals
10.5 Brooder Feed
10.5.1 Brooders Ought to Receive Natural Food Ingredients and Artificial Feeds to Ensure Better Reproduction
11 Aquafeed Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Growth in Affinity Toward the Consumption of Seafood Products to Drive Growth
11.2.2 Mexico
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Promote the Consumption of Seafood to Drive Growth
11.2.3 Canada
11.2.3.1 Rise in Market Exports to Promote the Aquafeed Market in the Country
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Norway
11.3.1.1 The Thriving Aquaculture Industry is Expected to Drive the Market for Aquafeed
11.3.2 Greece
11.3.2.1 Increase in Seafood Production to Drive the Market for Aquafeed
11.3.3 UK
11.3.3.1 Rise in Seafood Consumption Driving the Market for Aquafeed
11.3.4 Russia
11.3.4.1 Government Incentives are Expected to Propel the Market for Aquafeed
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 The Country's Vast Mollusk Population Drives the Aquafeed Market
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.3.6.1 Growth in Seafood Production in the Region is Expected to Drive Growth
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Growth in the Aquaculture Industry to Propel the Market Growth for Aquafeed
11.4.2 Vietnam
11.4.2.1 Seafood Forming: an Important Dietary Requirement to Drive Growth
11.4.3 Thailand
11.4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Exotic Seafood Products to Drive the Market for Aquafeed
11.4.4 Indonesia
11.4.4.1 Increase in Production From Freshwater Aquaculture to Drive Growth
11.4.5 India
11.4.5.1 A Shift Toward Intensive Aquafarming is Expected to Propel Market Growth
11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4.6.1 Seafood is Considered A Healthy Dietary Constituent to Drive Market Growth
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Chile
11.5.1.1 Large Fish Farming Areas and Suitable Climatic Conditions Aid Market Growth for Aquafeed in the Country
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.2.1 Favorable Government Opportunities Formulated to Propel Aquaculture in the Country
11.5.3 Rest of South America
11.5.3.1 Increased Demand for Aquaculture Products has Been Driving the Demand for Aquafeed Products in the Region
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Africa
11.6.1.1 Low Development of Aquaculture has Led to A Smaller Market for Aquafeed in the Region
11.6.2 Middle East
11.6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Value-Added Processed Seafood Products to Drive Market Growth
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Visionary Leaders
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Start-UPS/SMEs)
12.3.1 Emerging Leaders
12.3.2 Starting Blocks
12.3.3 Progressive Companies
12.3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Expansions & Investments
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.2 Cargill
13.3 Ridley Corporation Limited
13.4 Nutreco
13.5 Alltech
13.6 Purina Animal Nutrition
13.7 Nutriad
13.8 Aller Aqua A/S
13.9 Biomin
13.1 Biomar
13.11 Norel Animal Nutrition
13.12 Avanti Feeds Limited
13.13 Deheus
13.14 Novus International
13.15 Biostadt India Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjbxuc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-71-7-billion-aquafeed-market-outlook-report-2019-2025---rise-in-seafood-trade-is-propelling-demand-300945528.html
SOURCE Research and Markets