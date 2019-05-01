Global $18.5 Bn White Chocolate Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white chocolate market reached a value of US$ 17.9 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2011-2018.

White chocolate is made with cocoa butter, sugar, milk products, vanilla, and a fatty emulsifier called lecithin that holds all the ingredients together. Among these, cocoa butter is the prime ingredient used in white chocolate which provides a subtle flavour.

Traditionally, white chocolate is not considered chocolate' in proper sense as it does not contain chocolate solids or chocolate powder, which gives chocolates a bitter, tannic, and berry-like flavour. Rather, the quality of white chocolate is determined by its colour. Although, it is available in white, pale yellow or ivory colours, the latter two are considered superior as they tend to contain more percentage of cocoa butter.

As a result of its distinctive taste and properties, white chocolate is used in a number products such as snack-foods - chips, cookies, popcorns and cupcakes; beverages - milkshakes, coffee and smoothies; and cosmetic - wax, nail enamel and oil.

Owing to its expanding applications, the market for white chocolate is expected to reach a value of US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global white chocolate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global white chocolate market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global white chocolate market?

What are the price trends of white chocolate?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global white chocolate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global white chocolate industry?

What is the structure of the global white chocolate industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global white chocolate industry?

What are the profit margins in the global white chocolate industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

How is white chocolate manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for white chocolate?

What are the transportation requirements for white chocolate?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a caramel white manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a white chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global White Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market by Region

6.5 Market by Distribution

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strength

6.7.3 Weakness

6.7.4 Opportunity

6.7.5 Threat

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Cocoa Growers

6.8.3 Cocoa Grinders

6.8.4 Coverture/Industrial Chocolate Manufacturers

6.8.5 End Use Industries

6.8.6 Chocolate Manufacturers

6.8.7 Distributors

6.8.8 Exporters

6.8.9 Retailers

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.2 North America

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.4 Asia

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.7 Australasia



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape



10 White Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant and Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 White Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 White Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



