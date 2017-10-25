Global $14.8 Bn Dairy Processing Equipment Market to 2025

DUBLIN, October 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment Type (Homogenizers, Membrane Filtration, Separators, Mixing, Evaporators & Dryers, Pasteurizers), by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global dairy processing equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2025
Favorable regulatory scenario and removal of milk quota in the European Union, are anticipated to favor industry growth.
The industry is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. A broad range of diverse products and rising importance of automation process in dairy products is expected to surge the demand for processing equipment. Milk processing companies are trying to reduce the production cost for processing milk and other dairy products to gain profitability.
The players present in the industry are trying to develop new and improved technologies to gain a competitive edge on other players. Major players are shifting towards process automation for reducing direct labor cost, improving quality, increasing productivity, maintaining consistently, and eliminating contamination source. Market players are also developing new and improved technology such as rumination sensors & cow activity system, robotic milking systems technology, and regular calf feeder technologies to enhance the productivity in dairy industry.
The global demand for homogenizers type in the industry is growing rapidly owing to various advantages of the products. Helping in reducing the bacterial & others microbiological activity, increasing the shelf life, and improving properties such as color, flavor, consistency, taste & texture of a product are some of its advantages. These factors are expected to support the growth of the homogenizers market over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Dairy Processing Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 4 Dairy Processing Equipment: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Dairy Processing Equipment: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Dairy Processing Equipment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
