Global $14.8 Bn Dairy Processing Equipment Market to 2025

The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment Type (Homogenizers, Membrane Filtration, Separators, Mixing, Evaporators & Dryers, Pasteurizers), by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dairy processing equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2025

Favorable regulatory scenario and removal of milk quota in the European Union, are anticipated to favor industry growth.

The industry is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. A broad range of diverse products and rising importance of automation process in dairy products is expected to surge the demand for processing equipment. Milk processing companies are trying to reduce the production cost for processing milk and other dairy products to gain profitability.

The players present in the industry are trying to develop new and improved technologies to gain a competitive edge on other players. Major players are shifting towards process automation for reducing direct labor cost, improving quality, increasing productivity, maintaining consistently, and eliminating contamination source. Market players are also developing new and improved technology such as rumination sensors & cow activity system, robotic milking systems technology, and regular calf feeder technologies to enhance the productivity in dairy industry.

The global demand for homogenizers type in the industry is growing rapidly owing to various advantages of the products. Helping in reducing the bacterial & others microbiological activity, increasing the shelf life, and improving properties such as color, flavor, consistency, taste & texture of a product are some of its advantages. These factors are expected to support the growth of the homogenizers market over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Pasteurizers segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by homogenizers segment

Cheese is the largest application segment in 2016 and is projected to follow the same growth trend over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the industry include SSP Pvt Limited, Inoxpa SA, GEA Group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, IDMC Limited, A&B Process Systems, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., Sealtech Engineers, Gemak Ltd., and Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dairy Processing Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Dairy Processing Equipment: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Dairy Processing Equipment: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Dairy Processing Equipment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

SSP Pvt Limited

Inoxpa SA

GEA Group

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

IDMC Limited

A&B Process Systems

Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

Sealtech Engineers

Gemak Ltd.

Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V.

