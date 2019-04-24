Global $13 Bn Pasta Markets to 2024 with Barilla Holding, Grupo Ebro Puleva, Nestle, DeCecco and Makfa Dominating

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market reached a value of more than US$ 13 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2011-2018.



The global pasta market is being driven by a number of favourable factors. On account of hectic lifestyles, consumers are shifting towards easy-to-makefood products. Since pasta is a convenient and healthy product, the demand for pasta, particularly for products such as vermicelli, fusilli and macaroni, has been on a rise. However, the rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets can pose a threat to the market growth. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Billion by 2024.



The report has segmented the global pasta market on the basis of type as dried pasta, chilled/fresh pasta, canned/preserved pasta. Among these, dried pasta accounts for the majority of the market share. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of distribution channels with supermarkets as the most popular segment. Other major distribution channels include hypermarkets, discounters, independent small retailers, online stores and others.



Currently, Europe represents the largest region, accounting for nearly a half of the total global market. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players include Barilla Holding, Grupo Ebro Puleva, Nestle, DeCecco and Makfa.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pasta Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7 Market by Type

7.1 Dried Pasta

7.2 Chilled/Fresh Pasta

7.3 Canned/Preserved Pasta

7.4 Others



8 Market by Raw Material

8.1 Durum Wheat Semolina

8.2 Wheat

8.3 Mix

8.4 Barley

8.5 Rice

8.6 Maize

8.7 Others



9 Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.3 Discounters

9.4 Independent Small Grocers

9.5 Online Stores

9.6 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Pasta Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Pasta Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Income Projections

14.5 Expenditure Projections

14.6 Taxation and Depreciation

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Barilla Holding

15.2 Grupo Ebro Puleva

15.3 Nestle

15.4 De Cecco

15.5 Makfa



