Global $10.5 Billion Bakery Processing Equipment Market to 2026

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery processing equipment market was valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The bakery industry is giving a push to the bakery processing equipment market worldwide. Bakery processing equipment plays a vital role in the processing and handling of bakery products. Growing consumer preference for convenient food is favoring the demand for bakery products. Preference for gluten-free, low-fat, and nutritional foods is influencing the market growth. As a result, increased demand for baked products is the major factor enhancing the growth of bakery processing equipment market across the globe.



The global bakery processing equipment market, based on equipment type was dominated by the sheeters & molders segment in 2017. Sheeters and molders are used for preparing bakery products of varied size, shape, and style. High growth of this equipment is due to the increasing demand from bakery products manufacturers all across the world.



Further, based on geography, Asia Pacific led the bakery processing equipment market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. China accounts for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market. The country has been continuously focusing on developing newer products and advanced technologies in the baking industry.



Competitive Insights



Major players in the bakery processing equipment market include BONECO AG, Markel Food Group, ANKO Food Machine Co., Ltd., Bongard, Briggs of Burton Plc, GEA Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), MECATHERM, Meyer Industries, Nichimo Co., Ltd., Buhler AG, Ali Group S.r.l., Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., Baker Perkins among others. The bakery processing equipment manufacturers are adopting several strategies to thrive in the market.



These players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to succeed, survive and remain competitive with their counterparts. Growing awareness level regarding new products is boosting the players to focus on upgrading their existing systems and launching new ones to provide more efficient and safe bakery processing equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017



4. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Ovens & Proofers

4.3. Sheeters & Molders

4.4. Mixers & Blenders

4.5. Dividers & Rounders

4.6. Others (Spraying Machines, etc.)



5. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bread

5.3. Cookies & Biscuits

5.4. Cakes & Pastries

5.5. Pizza Crusts

5.6. Others (Croissants, Donuts, Pretzels, etc.)



6. North America Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of the World Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles



Markel Food Group

ANKO Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Bongard

Briggs of Burton Plc

GEA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

MECATHERM

Meyer Industries

Nichimo Co., Ltd.

Buhler AG

Ali Group S.r.l.

Heat and Control, Inc.

RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Baker Perkins

