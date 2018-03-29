GLASS PACKAGING MARKET 2018-2028

Forecasts (CAPEX & Volume) by End-Use Sectors (Beverages, Food Industry, Healthcare, Personal Care & Other Industries) and by Region Plus Leading Companies in the Glass Packaging Market

Report Details

Visiongain has calculated that the global Glass Packaging Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $58.98 bn in 2018. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

The fast-economic growth in emerging economies is boosting the demand for glass packaging products in those markets. Emerging middle class, rising disposable income, increasing urbanisation level and improved infrastructure are all driving up consumption. Consumers demand more well-packed products in all end-markets glass will see a rapid expansion in the packaging market. The busier life and spread of fast-moving lifestyle are also requiring more convenient and easy-to-carry packaging for consumer products such as food and drink. Glass provides enough protection to products, and thus the demand for glass packaging will surge. The economic growth will also stimulate the growth in demand for glass industrial packaging.

Factors such as rising demand for glass packaging in major Asian markets, such as India and China, and strong demand from the healthcare & beverage industry are some of the major drivers for the market. Glass packaging demand is cyclical to the economic growth like all commodities are and as so GDP annual growth can be used to estimate the growth potential of glass packaging in the long-term.

Going green is a main theme in the packaging market. The environmentally friendly packaging of beverage product has not only become an ethical concern but more of a marketing technique employed by companies to cater for consumer demand and to build up company image and brand loyalty

Despite this stemming from demand for glass packaging, glass will maintain its position as a luxury packaging material and a packaging material preferred by environmentally and health-conscious consumers.

Visiongain's global Glass Packaging Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across four different regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Glass Packaging Market over the forecast timeframe.

The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the Glass Packaging Market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the Glass Packaging Market dynamics?

- How will each Glass Packaging submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

- How will the market shares for each Glass Packaging submarket develop from2018-2028?

- Which types of glass packaging will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- What will be the main drivers for the overall market from 2018-2028?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national Glass Packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides Forecasts for the Glass Packaging Market for the period 2018-2028 by

- CAPEX ($bn)

- Volume (Bn Tons)

2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Glass Packaging Market by End-Use from 2018-2028

- Beverage

- Food

- Healthcare

- Personal Care

- Other Industries

3) The report Forecasts and Analyses the Glass Packaging Market by Region from 2018-2028

North America

- U.S CAPEX 2018-2028

- Canada CAPEX 2018-2028

- Mexico CAPEX 2018-2028

Europe

- Russia CAPEX 2018-2028

- Germany CAPEX 2018-2028

- Turkey CAPEX 2018-2028

- U.K. CAPEX 2018-2028

- Italy CAPEX 2018-2028

- France CAPEX 2018-2028

- Rest of Europe CAPEX 2018-2028

Asia Pacific

- China CAPEX 2018-2028

- Australia CAPEX 2018-2028

- Indonesia CAPEX 2018-2028

- Japan CAPEX 2018-2028

- India CAPEX 2018-2028

- South Korea CAPEX 2018-2028

- Rest of Asia Pacific CAPEX 2018-2028

Rest of the World

- South Africa CAPEX 2018-2028

- Brazil CAPEX 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa CAPEX 2018-2028

- Other Countries CAPEX 2018-2028

4) The report includes Drivers, Restraints and SWOT Analysis of the Glass Packaging Market

5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Glass Packaging Market:

- Owens-Illinois

- Saint Gobain

- Ardagh Group

- Vidrala

- Vetropack

- Gerresheimer

- Corning Inc.

- AGC Group

This independent 207-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 140 tables and figures examining the Glass Packaging market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure by End-Use and Region, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Glass Packaging market from 2018-2028 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

