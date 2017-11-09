Glanbia Performance Nutrition adds 300+ Kum & Go locations to its nationwide convenience store customer base

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is meeting consumer demand for higher protein snacking options. GPN's Optimum Nutrition Cake Bites are whipped, bite-sized cakes that satisfy snack cravings with high-quality dairy protein and much less sugar than most candy options. Beginning this week, 344 Kum & Go locations will offer Cake Bites in the Chocolate Frosted Donut and Berry Cheesecake flavors.

"GPN recently introduced its ready to eat and ready-to-drink grab-and-go line up to the convenience channel at the NACS Show in Chicago. As the company continues to expand its brands into the convenience store channel, we are very proud to have Kum & Go as a high-profile retail partner," said Jean Terminiello, GPN's national director of immediate consumption sales.

"As we work to deliver more than our customers expect, we're pleased to add Optimum Nutrition's Cake Bites to our snack lineup," says Stephanie Poitry, Category Manager, Kum & Go. "Cake Bites are a great choice for our customers who are looking for a high-protein snack with a lower sugar profile."

About Glanbia plc

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company, grounded in nature and science dedicated to providing better nutrition for every step of life's journey. Glanbia actively serves the nutritional needs of consumers directly through a range of branded products and as an ingredient partner to the wider food industry.

Kilkenny, Ireland based Glanbia has deep roots in the dairy industry and has become the world's leading producer and marketer of quality performance nutrition products supporting active lifestyles. Its success as a global ingredients provider has been built on Glanbia's expertise in nutritional solutions supported by significant investment in research and development. With more than 6,000 employees and a presence in 32 countries worldwide, Glanbia's vision is to be one of the world's top performing nutrition companies, trusted to enrich lives every day.

About Kum & Go

For nearly 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing ten percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ more than 5,000 associates in more than 400 stores in 11 states (Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming).

