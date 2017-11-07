Give the Gift of Cheese This Holiday Season

MONROE, Wis., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your shopping list can make a hectic time of year even more challenging. Instead of gifting another sweater, tie or knick-knack, consider an edible gift everyone is sure to love – cheese.

With so many varieties, types and styles of cheese to choose from, Roth® Cheese makes it easy to check off everyone on your list with their new holiday gift set, an exclusive collection of award-winning Wisconsin cheese and accompaniments.

Featured cheeses include:

Roth® Sriracha Gouda, a mild Dutch-style gouda made with Sriracha chili sauce and rubbed with crushed red peppers.

Roth's Private Reserve, a light and crumbly alpine-style cheese with notes of butterscotch and honey.

Roth® GranQueso®, an American Cheese Society winner seven years running with flavors of brown butter and candied pineapple.

Roth® Grand Cru® Surchoix, a nutty washed-rind cheese and Grand Champion of the 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Locally-made accompaniments including Quince & Apple Preserves, Potter's Crackers and Treat Bake Shop's Spiced Pecans are also included for easy holiday pairings.

"An edible gift like cheese is always appropriate no matter who you are shopping for this holiday season," said Heather Engwall, Director of Marketing for Emmi Roth. "From spicy Roth® Sriracha Gouda to sweet GranQueso®, this special holiday collection is packed with cheeses that are full of flavor, and perfect for holiday entertaining."

Holiday gift boxes are currently available for purchase with 1/2-lb., 1/3-lb. or 1-lb. pieces of Roth® Cheese.

To purchase a box and find tips for ways to enjoy Roth® Cheese this holiday season, visit www.rothcheese.com.

About Emmi Roth

Emmi Roth, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group, is a leading producer of specialty cheeses. Our expansive portfolio displays a unique marriage of cheeses from two different worlds with very similar traditions and local values – from handcrafted award-winning Roth cheeses from Wisconsin to Emmi's full range of traditional varieties imported from Switzerland. Wisconsin brands include Roth and Kindred Creamery. Artisan cheeses imported from Switzerland feature Emmi, Kaltbach, Der Scharfe Maxx, and more. Learn more at emmiroth.com.

About Roth®

Roth® cheese is made using the freshest, local Wisconsin milk. We make traditional cheeses that stem from our Swiss heritage, like Grand Cru and new, innovative Wisconsin originals such as Roth Prairie Sunset and Roth GranQueso, and everyday favorites like Buttermilk Blue, Havarti and Gouda. We have earned top awards for our cheese from national and international competitions, including the title of World Champion from the 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest for Roth Grand Cru® Surchoix. Learn more at rothcheese.com.

