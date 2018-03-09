SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginger Fisher is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Food Service field.

Fisher's professional title is President and Partner at RPF Specialty Food Brokers, Inc. She has worked in her current position for the past 14 years as an owner of her own business, and brings over 35 years of total career experience, as well as expertise in promoting food products to retail and club-based stores, to her role.

"Our company was founded in 2003 and was built on integrity, dedication to hard work and a drive to succeed," the company's website states. "We are a full-service sales and marketing food brokerage company that specializes in representing small-medium sized quality food manufacturers – our clients. We have built strong relationships with our clients, our distributors and our direct customers. Our wealth of knowledge from a culmination of many years in the food business, helps us achieve those goals expected by our clients, but also for the goals we have set for ourselves!"

"We purposely represent a relatively small and manageable number of clients so that each client gets the attention they deserve," the website continues. "In other words, you won't get lost in the shuffle! We feel that our experience with our clients is a true partnership and we both have a vested interest in the success of the product lines, which turns into success for our respective companies."

Prior to establishing RPF Specialty Food Brokers, Inc. with her husband, Bob, in 2003, Fisher started her career in 1982 as a Purchasing Department Clerk at John Sexton & Co. (Rykoff/Sexton then became US Foodservice) and over her 13-year tenure, left as an International Product Line Manager. Ginger then worked at Brial, LLC, as a National Director of Foodservice Sales, to Restauranic as a Purchasing Manager, and Director of Purchasing for DFG (division of IBP) and Tyson Foods. She also worked for Customcraft Foodservice as Purchasing Director.

Fisher attended Triton College for Business before beginning her career. To further her professional development, she is a member of IDDBA, SFA, Food Consultants Group and the National Association of Professional Women.

When not working, Fisher is an advocate for No Child Hungry, MD Anderson Cancer Research, St. Jude's, The Fisher House and Autism Speaks. She dedicates this recognition to her husband, Bob; her daughter and son-in-law Jacquelyn and Gordon Thompson; her mother-in-law, Mary Fisher; and to the loving memories of her parents Alvin and Bonnie Warzecha and father-in-law Dominick Fisher.

