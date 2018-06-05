It’s that time of year again – the day to appreciate our dads and all that they have done for us. But what do we do for those dads who are impossible to shop for? The ones who don’t want the typical cordless drill or grill accessories? We surveyed some of the most particular dads we could find to determine what they really want for Father’s Day this year.

Whether your dad geeks out on electronics or prefers his weekends in the kitchen, there is a great Father’s Day gift for him out there. With some help from our sister site BestReviews, we researched each of these best bets to make sure you’re giving your dad a top-quality gift. BestReviews publishes in-depth reviews of various consumer products. To remain objective, BestReviews purchases the products it reviews and conducts its own testing.

After the tests and reviews are complete, the products are donated to nonprofits, either for them to use or to resell to raise funds.

BestReviews also tested some of these items in real-life situations to make sure they’ll live up to your dad’s high expectations, so read on to discover 10 great gift ideas even picky dads will love.