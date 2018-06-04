Giant Food Donates $2 Million to Local Schools through A+ School Rewards Program

Grants part of Giant's efforts to support over 1,500 neighborhood schools

LANDOVER, Md., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food today announced a $2 million donation to the 1,564 public and private schools in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Delaware that participated in its 2017-2018 A+ School Rewards program. Through the program, purchases made by Giant customers provide funding to area schools. This year, 14 schools received more than $10,000 each. Since the launch of A+ School Rewards in 1989, Giant Food has donated more than $96 million to local schools.

"For nearly 30 years, the A+ School Rewards program has been something the Giant Food team looks forward to every year," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "We are proud to partner with our local communities and schools to support the needs of students through this consistently successful program."

At the beginning of the program each fall, Giant Food customers can register and designate up to two local schools to benefit from their grocery purchases. A+ School Rewards points accrue with each grocery purchase made using a Giant Food Card which are then credited to the designated schools.

The program is open to all and customers do not need to have a child enrolled in a local school to participate, allowing for customers to support schools of friends and family members. Schools are able to allocate their A+ School Rewards earning funds however they choose. In previous years, schools have used their funds for scholarships, technology, various programs, field trips, playgrounds, and additional educational needs that further support students' educational experience.

Mater Dei School in Bethesda, Maryland received $27,917.16 as a result of this year's program.

"We'd like to thank Giant and the A+ Rewards Program for their generous gift to Mater Dei School," said William G. McMurtrie, Headmaster at Mater Dei School. "The gift will make a tremendous impact on improving the technology that our students use every day, whether it is Smart Boards, desktop computers or mobile laptops."

The top 10 schools receiving the largest awards from the 2017-2018 A+ School Rewards program are:

School

Amount

Mater Dei School Inc.

$27,917.16

Bodkin Elementary School

$15,974.57

McLean High School

$15,568.22

Folger McKinsey Elementary School

$14,926.84

Winston Churchill Senior High School

$12,847.84

Herbert Hoover Middle School

$12,287.67

Cantonsville Middle School

$12,254.34

Huntingtown High School

$11,982.39

Severna Park Senior High School

$11,919.24

Langley High School

$10,779.38

To learn more about A+ School Rewards and for a complete list of participating schools, please visit www.GiantFood.com/aplus.

