Giant Food Announces Plans to Redevelop Fort Washington Location on Livingston Road

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced plans to redevelop one of its store locations in Fort Washington, MD. Located at 9580 Livingston Rd., the store has been a staple of the local community along with 16 other Giant locations in the Prince George's County and Giant is pleased to share a preview of plans that will bring an exciting transformation.

"Giant's investment in this complete store redevelopment will bring a vibrant and exciting new face to Giant Food at the Livingston road location, furthering our service to the local community in Fort Washington, an area that we have served for 43 years," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "We are committed to offering our local neighborhoods great value, quality and selection across our stores and the rebuild that will take place in Fort Washington will do exactly that."

Upon completion, the redeveloped store will feature over 42,000 square feet to house a variety of new and expanded selections and services including more organic produce, a new Natural Food department and a full-service pharmacy with Giant's new Pick-Point system all aimed to encourage the continued health and wellbeing of the community. For added convenience, the site will also offer Giant Pickup online ordering services.

Additionally, the store will feature full-service floral, deli, prepared foods, bakery, seafood and meat departments, a health and beauty care department with lighted shelving and Giant's newest interior and exterior décor package. Amenities in the various full-service departments have been improved as well. The expanded prepared foods selection will include healthy options for the whole family as well as freshly made sushi, rotisserie chicken, hot BBQ offerings and more. The meat and seafood departments will feature local assortment and offer customers free steaming of any shellfish items.

Giant is proudly announcing the store redevelopment with the continued community support of the Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation (EDC). In working together, Giant will be able to bring a completely refreshed store to the Fort Washington community that will better serve the needs of the neighborhood.

