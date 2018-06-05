Giant Food Announces Partnership with HelloFresh

Beginning this month, all Giant Food locations will offer a variety of convenient HelloFresh meal kits in-store

LANDOVER, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food announced a partnership with HelloFresh to sell five exclusive meal kits in all 166 stores throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Delaware. The meal kits are now available in-store.

The delicious and convenient meal kits include recipes like Chickpea Couscous, Paprika Chicken, Peppercorn Steak, Mediterranean Style Chicken, and Homestyle Meatloaf. Each meal kit contains pre-cut, pre-measured, and pre-washed ingredients and serves two people. The meals take less than 30 minutes to prepare and cook, and range from $14.99-$19.99 per kit, offering servings as low as $7.50 per plate. The meal kits are currently available in the deli sections in Giant stores.

The HelloFresh meal kits come as part of Giant's expansion of prepared food and convenience options in stores, finding new ways to help busy consumers find time-saving meal inspiration.

"As we look to expand our prepared food items at Giant, the partnership with HelloFresh was a natural fit," said Tonya Herring, Vice President of Merchandising at Giant Food. "For customers that may not have as much time to spend cooking at home, these fresh and delicious meal kits are a great convenience option."

Throughout the year, Giant shoppers will be delighted to find even more prepared food options and expanded hot bars in stores. A growing number of locations will offer quick-serve stations such as sushi, sandwiches, smoothies, and more. Additional convenience sections include grab-and-go options like all new snacking options, salads, sandwiches, and rotisserie chickens. These can be found in-store this month as well.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com or your local Giant Food store.

About Giant Food

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is committed to helping its customers save time, save money and eat well. Headquartered in Landover, Md., Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-food-announces-partnership-with-hellofresh-300660056.html

SOURCE Giant Food