NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2021
Summary
"Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2021", published by GlobalData, provides extensive insight and analysis of the German Foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.
Value in Germany's foodservice profit sector rose at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2014-2016. A growing acceptance of chains, even in traditionally independent-dominated channels, is making the market increasingly attractive for larger operators with a thorough understanding of the market.
Although consumers remain value-conscious post-recession, rising financial confidence is encouraging them to consider the broader value proposition, in contrast to the bargain hunting behavior seen in previous years.
Shifting consumer preferences towards 'urban-convenience' and exotic flavors are conflicting with the demand for fresh, local ingredients, creating a challenging environment for operators. Within the QSR channel, traditional fast food operators will face intensifying competition from novel, higher quality fast casual concepts.
The report includes -
- Overview of the German macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Germany's foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.
- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Germany's foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.
- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the German population.
- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.
- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the German foodservice market.
Scope
- A growing prevalence of chains, even in traditionally independent channels, is creating opportunities for operators who can successfully follow and integrate key trends.
- Consumer priorities are shifting from being primarily budget and price driven, to a broader focus on overall value. This has opened up opportunities for operators offering a fast-casual experience which successfully combines a competitive price point with the high-quality, local ingredients that consumers are demanding.
- Urban convenience and increased demand for exotic flavors is putting pressure on local operators, who are also expected to provide fresh ingredients.
Reasons to buy
- Specific forecasts of the German foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.
- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.
- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the Germany's foodservice market.
