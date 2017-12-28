NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2021

Summary

"Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2021", published by GlobalData, provides extensive insight and analysis of the German Foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021)

Value in Germany's foodservice profit sector rose at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2014-2016. A growing acceptance of chains, even in traditionally independent-dominated channels, is making the market increasingly attractive for larger operators with a thorough understanding of the market.

Although consumers remain value-conscious post-recession, rising financial confidence is encouraging them to consider the broader value proposition, in contrast to the bargain hunting behavior seen in previous years.

Shifting consumer preferences towards 'urban-convenience' and exotic flavors are conflicting with the demand for fresh, local ingredients, creating a challenging environment for operators. Within the QSR channel, traditional fast food operators will face intensifying competition from novel, higher quality fast casual concepts.

- Overview of the German macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Germany's foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Germany's foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the German population.

- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the German foodservice market.

- A growing prevalence of chains, even in traditionally independent channels, is creating opportunities for operators who can successfully follow and integrate key trends.

- Consumer priorities are shifting from being primarily budget and price driven, to a broader focus on overall value. This has opened up opportunities for operators offering a fast-casual experience which successfully combines a competitive price point with the high-quality, local ingredients that consumers are demanding.

- Urban convenience and increased demand for exotic flavors is putting pressure on local operators, who are also expected to provide fresh ingredients.

