Genghis Grill Celebrates Summer with Bottomless Bowls

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many different flavor combinations to create, it's hard for Genghis Grill guests to choose just one. No more! This July, they can try as many as they like.

Genghis Grill is bringing back its popular Bottomless Bowls, so guests can try as many flavor combinations as they want. All July, for the price of a single large bowl, guests can go back as many times as they want to either refill their bowl or try something new.

At Genghis Grill, guests have the power to choose – a favorite recipe or a new flavor. And it's easy to exactly fit your dietary needs or preferences. Trying Keto and love chicken? There's a bowl for that. Vegan diet spiced up with Sriracha? Bowl for that too. Paleo shrimp and steak with garlic? Yep, there's a bowl for that. With Bottomless Bowls, the possibilities are endless.

"With such a wide variety of fresh ingredients to choose from, there are endless possibilities to find the perfect bowl combination," said CEO Jim Vinz. "Guests at Genghis Grill can satisfy their flavor craving and accommodate any healthy diet choice. With so many different options to choose from, every bowl is unique. Bottomless Bowls are the best way to explore all that Genghis Grill has to offer."

An additional bonus to guests, Genghis Grill's popular "Mongo Mania" Scratch and Win game is also back for customers to enjoy while supplies last. Prizes include a free bowl, good on a future visit (redeemable before Sept. 29) or a sweepstake code for a chance to win one of eight grand prizes of free Genghis Grill for a year!

Genghis Grill is the place where guests forge their own flavor by creating custom bowls filled with the ingredients and sauces they love most. With 80 different, fresh proteins, veggies and sauces to choose from, almost any diet can be accommodated – from protein-packed Paleo or Keto to gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian. At Genghis Grill, you're the chef.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at nearly 60 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

