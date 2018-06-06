General Mills Will Webcast Two Upcoming Investor Briefings

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to webcast two upcoming investor presentations. The company plans to report results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a webcast discussion of those results beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).

General Mills also plans to hold its annual Investor Day event on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, when the company will brief investors on its plans for fiscal 2019. This webcast can be accessed live beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET).

Interested investors can access these webcasts and supporting slides at www.generalmills.com/investors.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

